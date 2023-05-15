Woman Makes Powerpoint To Explain Why Men Refusing To Date Fat Women Is Not The Same As Women Liking Tall Men

A woman has completely debunked the comparison that many men have made about women only liking tall men being the same circumstance as men refusing to date fat women.

In a video, TikTok user Zoë Tyler had a rather creative way of breaking down why choosing not to date fat women because of their weight doesn't hold the same significance, and shouldn't be regarded as the same when women only want to date taller men.

Tyler created a Powerpoint presentation on how society views women dating shorter men compared to men dating fat women.

On many occasions, there have been arguments, made mostly by men, who try and assert that women choosing not to date short men hold the same weight as men choosing not to date fat women.

"How come when a girl says that she would rather date a tall guy it's fine, but when a guy says he doesn't want to date a fat chick, it's a problem?" Tyler said, mocking the argument she sees being made online. In response, Tyler decided to make a Powerpoint to show why those two things are not to be compared.

In the presentation, Tyler put together a slideshow of some celebrity men who are shorter than the national average in America, which is 5'9. "The general consensus among women who sleep with men or are attracted to men is that they find these men attractive and absolutely would."

Some of the men Tyler included in the slideshow were Cillian Murphy, who is 5'7, Dave Franco, who is 5'8, Billy Crystal, who is below 5'6, Tom Cruise, who is 5'7, and Tom Holland, who is 5'8. True to her word, many of these men are conventionally attractive, and many women often label these people as their "celebrity crushes," despite their heights being on the shorter side.

Tyler also pointed out two Internet favorite couples, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and Tom Holland, and Zendaya. Both Turner and Zendaya are taller than their partners, but instead of fans wondering why they are with shorter men, most people adore both these couples.

However, those same comments wouldn't be said for a male celebrity dating a fat woman.

"I know for a fact that the same could not be said if a male Hollywood heartthrob was with a woman who was larger than the national dress size," Tyler pointed out. To prove her point, she pulled up an image of Pierce Brosnan with his wife, Keely Shaye Smith.

Tyler explained that while even searching for a photo of the two of them, she came across multiple articles of Brosnan having to defend his relationship with Smith, who had gained weight during their 20-year marriage.

"I came across articles and Quora posts that are like, 'His wife is so fat, why doesn't he leave her?'" Tyler said. "You cannot make this same slideshow with women whose dress sizes are above the national average," she added, which in the United States is between 16 to 18.

"I'm not saying just make this slideshow of random famous women whose dress sizes are above the national average. Make this slideshow of women who men consider, like, Tom Holland, and Tom Cruise level fame, play romantic leads, and are thirsted after in the same way women thirst after Cillian Murphy."

Tyler continued, explaining that society doesn't demonize or discriminate against short men in the same way that happens to women who are not the same size as Kendall Jenner or Bella Hadid and are larger than a size 4.

"It's not to say that short men don't have mean things said about them on the Internet, or that it's not hurtful that people criticize short men. Ultimately, it's a preference, not a dealbreaker."

Unlike short men, fat women face weight discrimination which affects them in every aspect of their lives.

According to the International Journal of Obesity, more than 40% of U.S. adults, across a range of body sizes — and even greater numbers abroad — report experiencing weight stigma at some point in their life.

“There’s a perception that weight stigma might feel bad but [that] it’s tough love and it’s going to motivate people,” Sarah Novak, Ph.D., an associate professor of psychology at Hofstra University told the American Psychological Association. “But research shows that this isn’t true.”

Much of this stigma, especially for fat women, translates to weight discrimination, which affects almost every aspect of their lives, including employment, healthcare disparities, and relationship challenges. Society's emphasis on slimmer body types as the ideal can result in a narrower dating pool for fat women.

They may face difficulties finding partners who appreciate and value them for who they are beyond their physical appearance. This limited pool can lead to feelings of isolation and a sense of being undesirable. The same cannot be said for short men.

It is important to acknowledge that we, as a society, need to challenge weight discrimination to create a more inclusive and accepting society that recognizes individuals' worth beyond their physical appearance or body size.

Nia Tipton is a Brooklyn-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.