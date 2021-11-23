J.K. Rowling Claims Trans Activists ‘Doxxed’ Her Address Despite Living In Well-Known Landmark

Controversial, trans-exclusionary radical feminist (TERF), J.K. Rowling, tweeted up a storm yesterday morning after three trans rights supporters posted a photo on Twitter.

The photo showed the comedians outside of Rowling’s home at the gate holding signs of protest and also showed part of the house’s address — including the house number and half of what could be the street name.

Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible. 1/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

Stand-up comedian Holly Stars, drag king Richard Energy, and actor Georgia Frost likely thought nothing of the photo that was posted and didn’t think Rowling would blow up in the way that she did.

The signs they held said, “Trans Liberation Now,” “Don’t Be A Cissy,” and “Trans Rights Are Human Rights,” as they stood outside her gates in colorful clothing and drag.

J.K. Rowling claims the trans activists 'doxxed' her.

The reason behind the performance is likely because of Rowling’s previous attacks on trans rights and communities, undermining the credibility of the trans rights movement and also making it hard for people everywhere to be fans of the Harry Potter series.

The TERFs who support Rowling were furious by the photo and jumped to her aide when she complained about being ‘doxxed,’ meaning her personal information — in this case, her home address — was leaked to the public.

Rowling, herself, decided to make an entire Twitter thread addressing the situation and doubling down on her harmful beliefs that trans women are not women.

She claimed that they “carefully [positioned] themselves to ensure that our address was visible,” although half of it was missing entirely, and that “the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us.”

Even in this statement Rowling continues to make an attack on trans rights. By suggesting that the trans rights movement is a "threat to women" she yet again implies that trans women aren't women.

I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out. Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us. 8/X — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

Rowling claimed that this was some sort of intimidation tactic to try and get her to stop talking about “women’s sex-based rights,” and took the liberty of using the intimidation tactic of including all of their Twitter handles on the thread, allowing her supporters to attack them.

J.K. Rowling's address was public before the images.

A major problem with Rowling’s behavior is that her home address has been public knowledge since she became rich and famous — much like other celebrities around the world.

The home where the photo was taken is featured on an Edinburgh tourism website. Anorher of her properties even has it's own Wikipedia page.

How can JK Rowling claim to be doxxed when her house is literally on a public government website as a landmark? pic.twitter.com/sF6yy6uurN — Nosy Negress (@normal_negress) November 22, 2021

Unfortunately in the age of the internet everyone knows where you live. People can simply google “J.K. Rowling’s House” and get the exact address.

Another drag icon, Panti Bliss-Cabrera, tweeted her support of the trans rights activists, saying “You can't doxx JK Rowling. Every second person in Edinburgh proudly points out to you where her massive house is. They print pics of her gates in the tabloids when she gets in trouble with the local council over her hedges.”

You can't doxx JK Rowling. Every second person in Edinburgh proudly points out to you where her massive house is. They print pics of her gates in the tabloids when she gets in trouble with the local council over her hedges. Like, her gaff is the Edinburgh version of Enya's castle pic.twitter.com/0U7PfkXqUY — Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@PantiBliss) November 22, 2021

Trans rights supporters and allies argue that this is just fuel for her to spew more of her anti-trans rhetoric and that she’s only reacting this way because the three outside of her house were trans.

In June 2020, Rowling posted a tweet criticizing an article that used the term “people who menstruate” in order to specify that while trans women are still women, all of them may not have the ability to menstruate.

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?



Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

“‘People who menstruate’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people,” she said. “Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

The trans-exclusionary statement is one of many that Rowling has said in the past and has caused most of her controversies — this ‘doxxing' scandal being the latest.

