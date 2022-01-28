Fans Concerned After Ezra Miller Posts About KKK, Jihadists & Gets Videoed Allegedly Choking A Fan

Ezra Miller has gone viral after uploading a video telling a North Carolina chapter of the Ku Klux Klan to die by suicide.

The "Justice League" actor posted the video to their Instagram account, telling members of the chapter they should be "killing yourselves" with their own guns, or "we'll do it for you if that's what you want."

Miller doesn't reveal what prompted them to make the video in the first place, and a connection between the town in North Carolina, identified by Miller as Beulaville, and the KKK was not immediately evident.

The seemingly unprompted video has led many to wonder if Miller is going through something.

Is Ezra Miller ok?

Miller, who has spoken openly about experiencing sexual abuse and suicidal ideation, has left fans concerned in recent years.

While condemning the KKK doesn't immediately seem like a concerning thing to do, fans have pointed out that the video is one of several strange acts Miller has done recently.

Fans we bewildered by Ezra Miller's video to the KKK.

“This is Ezra Miller — a.k.a. the Bengal Ghouls, the Mad Goose Wizard — and, um, this is a message for the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan,” Miller says in their video.

“Hello. First of all, how are you all doing? Um, it’s me. Look, if y’all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns, okay? Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing right now — and you know what I am talking about — and then, you know, we’ll do it for you if that’s what you want.”

The 29-year-old actor ends the video by saying, "Okay, talk to you soon, okay? Bye!"

In the caption of the video, Miller urged their fans to spread the video around, confirming that "this is not a joke."

“Please disseminate (gross!) this video to all those whom it may concern. This is not a joke and even though I do recognize myself to be a clown please trust me and take this seriously," Miller wrote.

"Let’s save some live now ok babies? Love you like woah.”

Fans of 'The Flash' actor were taken aback by the messaging of the video, wondering what prompted Miller to share it and voicing their concerns for them in the comments of the post.

"Are you okay? Are you literally in danger I’m not even being sarcastic when I ask this," one user commented.

This isn't the first time Miller has done something that has left their fans worried.

Ezra Miller was accused of choking a fan after a video circulated.

In April 2020, a video was shared to Twitter which showed Miller appearing to choke a fan before pushing her to the ground outside a bar in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Miller was allegedly confronted by a group of "overeager" fans, where one of the women in the group approached the actor with her hands waving in the air, in which Miller responded, "Do you wanna fight?"

Miller wrapped their hands around the woman's neck, push her against a dumpster, and then to the ground.

cannot stop thinking about ezra miller choke slamming a fan pic.twitter.com/7GS1TdQOq8 — vic (@radioheadbby) July 29, 2020

The person filming initially doesn't step in, but as the woman hits the ground, the man's concerened voice can be heard repeatedly saying, "Woah bro, bro, bro,” before stopping the video.

Fans weren't able to figure out if the video had started off as a joke before escalating into something serious, but a source at the bar claimed the incident was not a joke and Miller was escorted off the property by bar staff.

Miller never addressed the video or issued an apology, but attracted hoards of backlash for the physical altercation.

Ezra Miller mentions 'jihadists' in their Instagram bio.

The video started resurfacing after Miller's Instagram post, where fans also pointed out that the actor identifies as Jihadist.

According to Merriam-Webster, a Jihadist is a Muslim who advocates or particpates in a jihad.

Miller has also never publicly talked about being a Jihadist, apart from writing, "Jihadists, and we love that for us," in their Instagram bio.

