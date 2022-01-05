Prince Andrew’s Lawyer Has Built His Career On Defending Powerful Men Accused Of Sexual Assault

As Prince Andrew continues his legal bid to have Virginia Roberts Giuffre's lawsuit against him dismissed, there is one man at the center of the case who has made a career out of challenging women who've made sexual abuse claims against high-profile men.

Prince Andrew’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, has reportedly defended several other famous men in Hollywood and beyond who have been accused of sexual assault.

The Duke of York hired Brettler to join his defense team back in September 2021 to represent him in the case against Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Guiffre alleged in a federal lawsuit filed in New York in August 2021 in which she stated that Prince Andrew sexually abused her in the early 2000s at Epstein’s New York Mansion when she was only 17.

Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied the allegations against him, claiming to have never met Guiffre.

In the most recent development of the case, Prince Andrew’s attorneys, including Brettler, argued on Tuesday to dismiss Guiffre’s civil sexual assault lawsuit after it was revealed that Epstein reached a $500,000 settlement with Guiffre.

In the settlement, Giuffre allegedly agreed not to sue any other “potential defendant.”

Prince Andrew's attorney now arguing the NY law extending the statute of limitations to give victims of child sexual abuse more time to sue is unconstitutional.



He doesn't just want to block Virginia's access to justice. He wants to block ALL child sexual abuse victims' access. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) January 4, 2022

In the 2009 document, which does not name Prince Andrew, Giuffre agreed to “release, acquit, satisfy and forever discharge” Epstein and "any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant.”

Brettler also argued that Giuffre “took advantage” of extended statute of limitations, waiting five days before the deadline, which is considered “inherently unjust.”

Who is Prince Andrew's lawyer, Andrew Brettler?

Andrew Brettler is a defense attorney based in Los Angeles, California, who previously attended Rutgers Business School in 1995 to 1999, before going to Brooklyn Law School where he graduated in 2005.

Brettler has been a partner at Lavely & Singer Professional Corporation since May 2010, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Brettler has defended many actors in Hollywood who have been accused of sexually assault, including comedian Chris D’Elia who was accused of soliciting nude photos from a 17-year-old girl, director Bryan Singer who was accused of sexually assaulting minors, as well as Danny Matterson who is awaiting trial on three counts of rape.

He previously represented Bill Cosby while he faced sexual assault allegations from multiple women. Brettler even publicly criticized one of Cosby's victims after she submitted a police report against his client, labelling it a "stunt."

Brettler is also representing Armie Hammer who is being accused of sexual abuse by a former partner, as well as representing Chris Noth who is being accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

Brettler was named one of Hollywood Reporter’s 2021 Top 100 “power lawyers” after four consecutive years of making the list.

He has also been vocal with opinions on the MeToo movement, telling THR in May 2021, there was an “assumption of wrong-doing just based on an accusation, even an anonymous one.”

Brettler referred to the sexual assault claims made by Giuffre to be “baseless, non-viable, and potentially unlawful,” in a pre-trial hearing back in September 2021.

The ongoing lawsuit filed by Giuffre claims she was forced to engage in sexual intercourse with Prince Andrew three times between 1999 and 2002 in London, New York, and on a private Caribbean island owned by Epstein.

In a statement to People, Giuffre vowed to hold Prince Andrew accountable for all of the things he’s not only done to her, but to other victims as well.

"I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions,” Giuffre said.

“I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one's life by speaking out and demanding justice."

