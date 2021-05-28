The Danny Masterson Rape Trial Uncovers Some Of Scientology's Most Disturbing Secrets

Scientology's secrets are slowly spilling out as Danny Masterson stands trial for rape.

The former “That 70s Show” actor is accused of sexually assaulting three women who were allegedly silenced and prevented from coming forward by the Church of Scientology.

Masterson is a longtime member of the controversial church and the women have expressed concerns over Scientology leaders protecting him when they attempted to report his actions.

The Church of Scientology is known to be highly secretive about its inner workings, making Masterson’s trial a rare glimpse into the policies and beliefs of Scientologists.

What Scientology secrets have been revealed by Danny Masterson’s trial?

Former members claim the church has used private detectives to spy on them.

Leah Remini has implied that Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman have been threatened and banned from speaking out about their ex-partner and Scientology deity, Tom Cruise. To date, all of these claims have reamined unsubstantiated.

However, the notorious secrecy of the church has been upended by Masterson’s trial.

Facing three felony counts of rape, no evidence against Masterson or Scientology's involvement in these cases is off the table.

Scientology members are allegedly banned from reporting each other

In order to move the case to trial, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo referenced a Church doctrine that explains why the women took almost two decades to come forward.

Scientology allegedly has rules in place that prohibit members from reporting other members to law enforcement.

One woman mentioned having to write to an “International Justice Chief” in the church in order to request permission to report Masterson.

A handbook titled Introduction to Scientology Ethics was also used as evidence as it contained a doctrine that the women interpreted as rules restricting the involvement of law enforcement.

Victims report being prevented from using the word 'rape'

Another victim recalled a meeting with an “ethics officer” after she reported the alleged rape.

She claims she was warned "not to use the ‘R-word'" and told it would be a “high crime” to report Masterson, whose behavior has been the subject of scrutiny for years.

The victim testified that she was ordered to read the chapter of "Introduction to Scientology Ethics" that instructs members not to go to the police in rape cases.

One victim says she was told to take the blame for her rape

This victim also testified that she was required to complete an "ethics course" because she had done "something to ... deserve what [Masterson] did to me.”

One woman, who testified that she was unconscious when Masterson allegedly raped her in 2001, says she was told to “take responsibility” for the assault.

The victim-blaming tactics imployed by the church also explain some of the reluctance to come forward.

While cross-examining one woman, Masterson’s attorney read out a church document that he said amounted to a confession from the alleged victim that the encounter was consensual.

However, the woman said the statement was written by church officials, who took comments she’d made to a counselor out of context and used them to defend Masterson.

Another victim explains how she was threatened with ex-communication

Another woman, who claims to have been raped by Masterson at his Hollywood mansion in 2003, recounted how her plans to report him a year later were stonewalled.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

An attorney for Scientology came to the woman's home, who was born into Scientology, and allegedly warned her she would be expelled from the church if she reported Masterson.

“We’re going to work out how you can not lose your daughter,” the attorney told the woman’s father, according to her testimony.

Non-Scientology members are allegedly called ‘wogs'

One woman spoke about Scientology’s disdain for “wog-law” which is used to refer to the legal system and police.

When asked if Scientology derogatorily refers to non-members as “wogs” she responded, “I suppose. It’s not a nice thing.”

Scientology denies the women’s claims

A spokesperson for the Church Of Scientology refutes the claim that members are forbidden from reporting crimes despite the handbooks used as evidence in court.

The spokesperson claimed the courts didn’t read the doctrine thoroughly or ignored it.

“It should have done neither. Interpretation of Church doctrine by the courts is prohibited,” they added.

They also dismissed the allegations against Masterson as “nothing more than a money shakedown.”

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Catch her covering all things social justice, news, and entertainment. Keep up with her Twitter for more.