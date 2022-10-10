Babysitter Of Missing Toddler Quinton Simon Reveals 'Odd' Behavior Of Mother

As the search for the missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon carries on, Simon's babysitter has revealed disturbing details about the toddler's mom's behavior.

The toddler was first reported missing on October 5 from his home in Savannah, Georgia by his mother, who had woken up to find her son gone, according to NBC News.

On October 6, authorities revealed no indication of foul play factoring into Quinton's disappearance.

While Quinton's mother and her boyfriend continue to corporate with the police, the little boy's babysitter, Diana McCarta, recently spoke out about Quinton's disappearance, and the bizarre circumstances leading up to it.

In a now-deleted Facebook live, McCarta shared disturbing claims about Quinton's mother, Leilani Simon, and her parenting.

Who is Leilani Simon?

Quinton's mother is 22 and allegedly has a history of stealing and lying to her family.

As concern grows for Quinton, suspicion is mounting about his mother's involvement due to her inconsistent timeline of events.

Quinton's babysitter claims he had bruises after staying with his mother.

In the video that has surfaced online, McCarta said that Leilani's children, Quinton, and his 3-year-old brother, Zane, normally stayed with their grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, at her home.

However, at the time of Quinton's disappearance, the two young boys had been with Leilani while their grandmother was on a business trip.

“I started seeing things that weren’t quite right,” McCarta said, adding that she'd often see bruises on the children.

The babysitter of #QuintonSimon was just on FB live and stated that she has seen bruises on the children and would let grandma know but nothing was done. She also stated mom did not call police until after she arrived and asked if they had called. pic.twitter.com/IDEi8Iv8Ot — Millie (@MillieMoo1212) October 9, 2022

"I would tell [Billie Jo Howell], I would text her. She did not answer because she was at work. She texted me back and said okay I am going to talk to Leilani."

McCarta went on to say that she'd constantly see Quinton and his brother outside of Leilani's house with no supervision.

"One particular morning, they were outside in the ditch. My daughter saw them and came running in, we went down there, [and] Leilani was not inside. I called Billie Jo, she then contacted Leilani. Leilani was home, she was just in the house somewhere," she added.

In an interview with WSAV, McCarta shared that she had been taking care of Quinton and his brother for around six months.

She claimed that she was supposed to babysit Quinton on the day of his disappearance, but was informed by his family that she was not needed for the day.

"I got a text this morning saying they would not be here, would not be babysitting them at 5:29 [a.m.]. Which was kind of odd because I have them even when she doesn’t work,” McCarta told the news outlet.

McCarta said she then received another text a few hours later asking if she'd seen the toddler.

"I immediately go to their house. I try to help them look, [but] they didn’t want that. So, I’ve been just waiting around like everyone else.”

According to court documents obtained by WJCL, Quinton's grandmother wanted to remove the child from Leilani's home she shared with her boyfriend, Daniel Youngkin.

Howell wanted the couple out "as soon as possible" and requested custody of Quinton and Zane.

"She hasn't always done the right thing," Howell said of her daughter.

"Sometimes she does really great, sometimes she doesn't. I don't know what to think right now. I don't know what to believe, because I don't think anybody ever believes this is going to happen to them."

Leilani Simon's father claims his daughter often lies to their family.

In an interview with WSAV, Quinton's grandfather said of his daughter, “That’s just bad to say, but she just likes to lie,” he revealed.

According to ABC27, Leilani had initially told police that Quinton had been taken by his father, but the family said that story didn't make any sense.

Later that afternoon, police confirmed that the father wasn't involved.

Previous reports by the mother claimed that Quinton had "wandered" off, after admitting that the last time she'd seen her son had been in the playpen in his room.

Currently, police have already searched the house, the backyard pool, and a nearby pond, but they have found no sign of Quinton, according to WJCL.

“Finding Quinton Simon is our highest priority, and the intensity of our work is as strong as it has been since the day of his disappearance,” police said Saturday in a Facebook post.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.