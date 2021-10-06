TikTok Star Zoe Laverne Under Fire For Charging Fans To See Pictures Of Her Newborn Baby

TikTok star Zoe Laverne recently welcomed her first child, Emersyn Raylee. Shortly after the birth of her daughter earlier this month, Laverne shared on Instagram that she would be posting exclusive photos of Emersyn for fans via a link in her bio.

When fans clicked on the link it was revealed they would have to pay $15 to see photos of Emersyn. Laverne was instantly met with backlash from users on social media, claiming the new mother was exploiting her newborn baby for money.

The 20-year-old influencer later apologized on her TikTok account saying, “There is no excuse for what I did but I didn't sell any pictures of my daughter in that way. That wasn't what I was trying to do, that wasn't what I was trying to get at. This is so frustrating.”

“It was all for her medical bills and the rest of the money I am donating to mother's and children who need it because I know what it's like to have complications, like, during your birth and stuff. I'm sorry again.”

Laverne first announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in February of this year, confirming that her now-fiance, Dawson Day is the father of her child.

Who is Zoe Laverne's baby's father, Dawson Day?

Dawson Day was born on May 25, 2000, in Danville, Indiana. Day is also a social media influencer and TikTok star.

He has over 75,000 Instagram followers as well as 1 million followers on TikTok.

Day and Laverne first met in 2018 through mutual friends. The couple had lived less than half an hour away from each other, and had dated briefly in early 2019.

The pair broke up when Laverne’s career started to take off and she moved to Los Angeles.

Zoe Laverne and Dawson Day are engaged.

In May 2020, Laverne had moved back to Indiana and the pair worked on their friendship together. By November 2020, the two were back together.

In May 2021, Day proposed to Laverne at the gender reveal party for their child.

Fans had questioned if Dawson was the father of Zoe's baby.

In late 2020, Laverne kissed a 13-year-old fan named Connor, later posting a video denying that she groomed him while also acknowledging the age difference “is a bad thing.”

After she posted the pictures of her positive pregnancy test, fans began questioning who the baby’s father really was.

Day himself also blasted followers accusing him of not being the father, writing in an Instagram post: “"Well... we're expecting! we couldn't be happier. & for the idiots talking s*** I am the father.”

Laverne and Day are reportedly looking to start a family channel to share their experience with being young parents.

With all of the controversy that has surrounded Laverne as well as her entire pregnancy, it seems the couple wants to create a space for them to share their own story.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.