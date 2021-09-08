Woman Charges Cheating Boyfriend $300 A Week To Keep Talking To Her After Catching Him On Tinder

Ladies, if your boyfriend cheats on you the damage is already done — so you might as well find a way to profit from the situation!

That’s what one woman is doing by cashing in on her cheating ex-boyfriend and making money from his pleas for forgiveness.

Haley Pierce is charging her cheating ex $300 a week to keep talking to her.

The 20-year-old immediately dumped her boyfriend when she found flirty messages between him and other women on a secret Tinder profile he had.

Pierce had logged into the profile on her phone using his number and was shocked to discover he had been talking to other women on her birthday while she was spending the night in a hotel with him.

She blocked her ex on every app — apart from CashApp.

After cutting off all contact with him, Pierce’s ex found another way to get in contact with her.

"He called me from his brother's phone and said 'I'll give you all my money', so I told him to send me $300 and I'll have a talk with him, so he did,” she said after going viral on TikTok for sharing her story.

At first, she would only allow him to communicate with her via the notes on CashApp but now, she is meeting with him so he can continue to buy her food and other items.

She captured his hysterical reaction to her confronting him on video.

Pierce went viral on TikTok after posting a video with her ex hysterically crying in the background.

“This is how mfs act when they cheat,” she captioned the video.

"I recorded it so I could show everyone what he's done and that he's not the perfect guy everyone thinks he is,” she explains.

"I have no sympathy for him in that video. I was just feeling angry. It was trying to manipulate me.”

She says she had a gut-feeling about the cheating and ended up being right. Now she is trying to get what she can out of the relationship before she dumps him for good.

Pierce admits she is using her ex for money.

"I don't have a good source of income at the moment, so honestly I'm just using him to buy me food. A couple of days ago he took me to the mall and he spent another $300,” she says.

She also says she has told him she intends on leaving him as soon as she can.

"We used to cook at home, but he's been buying me every meal. He's trying to get back to me by paying me, but I've already told him the second I don't need him anymore I'm done.”

I mean, a girl's gotta eat, I guess!

