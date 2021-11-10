Paul Rudd's Wife Had The Sweetest Reaction To Him Being Named 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Paul Rudd has been named the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ but his wife didn’t need People magazine to tell her that.

Rudd shared his wife, Julie Yaeger's adorable response to his new title saying she was “stupefied” by the whole thing.

“But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet,” the ‘40-Year-Old-Virgin’ star continued.

“She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?”

Rudd and Yaeger have been relatively private throughout their 25-year relationship but it’s time to get to know the woman behind the sexiest man alive.

Who is Paul Rudd’s wife, Julie Yaeger?

Yaeger, 53, met her actor husband in 1998 and they’ve been a Hollywood power couple ever since.

Here are some details about Yaeger and her marriage to Rudd.

She’s a former publicist, and a writer.

Yaeger was a publicist back in the mid-90s, working on films like “Mr. Jealousy, Niagara, Niagara,” and “Men In Black.” Though she is no longer a publicist, you can add “writer” to her credits, as she wrote the 2017 movie Fun Mom Dinner, which starred Toni Collette, Molly Shannon, and Bridget Everett.

She’s Jewish.

Rudd is Jewish, too. Both of his parents descended from Jewish immigrants who moved to England from Poland and Russia. In a Q&A with the “Jewish Journal” in 2012, Rudd said, “My whole family is Jewish; my wife, Julie, is Jewish — there isn’t anyone in my family who isn’t Jewish.”

She met Rudd after he moved to New York.

After the success of “Clueless,” Rudd moved to New York on the advice of Amy Heckerling, the director of the movie. He arrived in the city, luggage in hand, at a publicist’s office late for an audition. A young woman working in the office offered to drop Rudd’s luggage off at his friend’s apartment.

A few days later, Rudd asked her if she would like to get lunch, since he knew nobody in the city. And who was this woman? Julie Yaeger, of course!

Rudd and Yaeger married in 2003.

After dating for five years, Yaeger and Rudd married. The two have been together since 1998, where they met on that fateful day in the publicist’s office.

Yaeger gave birth to their first child, Jack, in 2006, and daughter, Darby, in 2010.

Yaeger is responsible for a few scenes in ‘Knocked Up’ and ‘This Is 40.’

In the “Jewish Journal” interview, Rudd revealed that for This Is 40 and Knocked Up, Judd Apatow asked him to videotape improv with Julie so the dialogue for the movie could be more realistic.

Rudd said, "When Judd was writing that movie, my wife once said, ‘I’m so sick of looking at your back,’ because I was just on the computer all day, checking my fantasy football scores.”

They make things work by keeping their lives private.

It can be difficult being married to a famous actor, but it’s evident the two keep their marriage happy by remaining private. He told “People” of his marriage, “I don’t think I’m going to sell a lot of tabloids. My wife and I have been together for 16 years. My parents were married my whole life until my father passed away a few years ago.”

Samantha Maffucci is an associate editor for YourTango. In her free time, you can find her obsessing about cats, wine, and all things Vanderpump Rules.