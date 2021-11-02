Details About Kristen Stewart’s Fiancée Dylan Meyers & Their Adorably Casual Proposal

Kristen Stewart has revealed that she and Dylan Meyer are engaged!

The actress made the announcement in an interview with Howard Stern on November 2 in a rare insight into her personal life.

“We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it,” Stewart said. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening.”

The couple were first linked in August 2019 and have been going strong since but little is known about the notoriously private actress's wife-to-be.

Who is Kristen Stewart's fiancée, Dylan Meyer?

Since these two could be in it for the long haul, here's what you need to know about Kristen Stewart's girlfriend, Dylan Meyer. Stewart might be famous for her acting career, but her other half is pretty impressive in her own right.

Dylan Meyer is a screenwriter.

Like Stewart, Meyer works in the entertainment industry. She's a screenwriter who wrote "Moxie" starring Amy Poehler earlier this year as well as a movie called "XOXO," and a TV show called "Miss 2059."

She's also had small acting parts in shorts called "The Death and Return of Superman," "Wrestling Isn't Wrestling," and "Jem Reacts to the New Jem and the Holograms Trailer"... and she's appeared in an episode of "Homemade" with Stewart.

Dylan Meyer loves her cats.

The most frequent fixture of Meyer's Instagram are her cats, who she is often pictured with.

Their names are Zsa Zsa and Snack, and they seem to be the light of Meyer's life. She's not just a cat person, though; Stewart's dog, Bear — who she once shared with ex Robert Pattison — has also appeared on her feed, and it seems like she has the same love for him, too.

Dylan Meyer can officiate weddings.

Recently, Meyer shared a photo from a friend's wedding, and she was the one who married them in their ceremony.

"It was truly an honor to be a part of something so sweet during a time of such overwhelming tumult and I am over the moon excited for what the future holds for these two darlings," she wrote. "I love you both so much, thank you for asking me to do something so special and happy wedding!!"

Meyer rarely posts about Kristen Stewart on social media.

Considering how private they've worked to keep their relationship, it's no surprise that Stewart has only made a couple of appearances on Meyer's Instagram, though she did make an exception when she posted a photo of the two of them together in April along with a sweet caption to wish Stewart a happy birthday.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Meyer (@spillzdylz) on Apr 9, 2020 at 8:45pm PDT

"It’s my absolute favorite persons birthday and I’m wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her," she wrote. "It’s a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your sh*t on fire."

Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart have been planning to marry for awhile.

In an interview from November 2019, Stewart revealed that she was already thinking about proposing to Meyer when the time was right.

By then, the couple hadn't been together for long but had known each other for six years.

“I wanna be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast,” she said at the time, adding, “I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do that I don’t think … I think it’s pretty undeniable.”

But now it appears it was actually Meyers who popped the question.

"I wasn't specific at all. It's not a given that I would be the one. You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who's going to fulfill what weird f---ing gender role thing," Stewart told Stern earlier today.

"We don't do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f---ing so cute."

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.