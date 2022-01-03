Ghislaine Maxwell’s Husband Reportedly Ended Marriage With Jail Phone Call & Moved On With Yoga Instructor

Ghislaine Maxwell's husband has reportedly ended their marriage during a phonecall while she is in jail.

The British socialite, who was recently convicted of sex trafficking charges, was allegedly dumped by her husband who is believed to have moved on with a yoga instructor.

Maxwell's personal life has remained largely discreet throughout the ongoing trial but 2020 court documents did reveal that she was secretly married to an unnamed man.

Now, it appears that marriage disolved in what is reported to have been a "confrontational" phonecall.

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell's husband?

Though Maxwell refused to name her husband to the court, it is widely suspected that she married tech millionaire Scott Borgerson in 2016.

Shortly after Epstein was found dead in his jail cell, Maxwell was rumored to be living with Borgerson in Manchester By The Sea. Borgerson, 46 is 14 years younger than 60-year-old Maxwell.

Scott Borgerson previously denied being romantically involved with Ghislaine Maxwell.

While some reports claim Maxwell "stole" Borgerson from his ex-wife back in 2013, Borgerson denies being romantically involved with Maxwell, claiming that they're just "old friends."

However, in addition to the New Hampshire property purchase, there's also the suspicious nature of where Maxwell was arrested: just a short trip away from Borgerson's home in New Hampshire.

Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly transfered assets to Borgerson before her arrest.

The marriage has been reported to have been one "of convenience" as it is suspected that she transferred much of her wealth to her partner's accounts which could protect her from claims made by Epstein's alleged victims.

Borgerson, who was not present for any of Maxwell's recent trial, previously defended her in an appeal to a judge to approve a $28.5 million bail package.

"I have never witnessed anything close to inappropriate with Ghislaine. The Ghislaine I know is a wonderful and loving person. I believe Ghislaine had nothing to do with Epstein’s crimes," Borgerson wrote to a judge.

Scott Borgenson reportedly told Ghislaine Maxwell he had met someone else.

It is unclear when exactly the millionaire broke up with Maxwell but last month he was spotted kissing another woman, Kris McGinn, near his New England estate.

“There was a dramatic phone call between them, while she was in jail in solitary confinement," a source claimed. "Scott told her he had moved on and was seeing someone else."

“The marriage was past tense there and then. It’s over. The marriage was over before the trial started,” the source reportedly insisted.

Prior to Borgerson, Mawell was in a high-profile relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

At the crux of Maxwell's trial lies her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. In addition to allegedly supplying him with underage girls to abuse, Maxwell was also in a romantic relationship with him back in the 1990s.

While their romantic relationship was short-lived, they remained accomplices in sex trafficking with victims saying Maxwell acted as a recruiter who was lure victims to Epstein.

"The woman who once had everything money could buy, only to lose it all because of a man, was once again living a life of luxury. All she had to do to keep it was to give the monster what he wanted. And what he increasingly wanted were women — 'on the younger side' as Donald Trump would say — for whom Maxwell is said to have searched everywhere: spas, massage parlors, parties. Once she found them, she would invite them to “tea” at Epstein’s mansion," one victim said last year.

Maxwell was convicted of five of the six sex trafficking charges by a New York jury in late December. The total possible sentence amounts to 65 years in prison.

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.