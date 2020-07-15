Who Is Scott Borgerson? New Details On Jeffrey Epstein's Madam Ghislaine Maxwell's Boyfriend

He's a bit obsessed with the sea.

British heiress, Ghislaine Maxwell, 58, has long faced allegations that she served as a madam (literally meaning “a woman who runs a brothel”) to Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire convicted sex offender who died by suicide while awaiting trial (though there are some pretty crazy conspiracy theories surrounding his death).

In July 2020, Maxwell was finally arrested and charged with being an alleged accomplice to Epstein's crimes. She's now awaiting trial.

In August 2019, rumors began circulating that Maxwell was dating a 43-year-old tech CEO, and that she had been staying with him in his Massachusetts home amidst the media coverage.

And now, prosecutors involved in her case have revealed that Maxwell is secretly married, though she refuses to reveal her spouse's identity.

Though he denies the allegations that he and Maxwell are even dating, who is this man?

Who is Scott Borgerson, Ghislaine Maxwell's rumored boyfriend?

Borgerson is a native of Festus, Missouri.

Borgerson’s mother was a high school French and Spanish teacher, and his father was a Marine infantry officer. Growing up, he attended Grace Presbyterian Church. He was also an Eagle Scout.

After high school, he vacillated between the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, West Point, and becoming a Presbyterian minister, but he ultimately decided on the CGA, because of its humanitarian mission. There, he served as a commanding officer from 1999 to 2001 while playing NCAA tennis and managing to graduate with honors.

He eventually went on to teach there as an assistant professor for three years.

He graduated from Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in 2006, with a Ph.D. in International Relations.

Borgerson also holds a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy, which he earned in 2003, and a bachelor’s in government from his time at the Coast Guard Academy. While at Tufts, he volunteered at a homeless shelter for veterans and founded a Pet Pals therapy program for senior citizens.

For two years, he was an international fellowship on the Council on Foreign Relations. He also co-founded the USCGA Institute for Leadership.

He’s the co-founder and CEO of CargoMetrics Technologies.

He founded the company in 2010 and has been its CEO ever since.

According to a 2016 article in Institutional Investor, “CargoMetrics is building a ‘learning machine’ that will be able to automatically profit from spotting any publicly traded security that is mispriced, using what he refers to as systematic fundamental macro strategies.”

Borgerson calls the firm, “a new breed of quantitative investment manager.”

Currently, he’s a board member of Hivers and Strivers, “an Angel Investment Group focusing on early-stage investments to support start-up companies founded and run by graduates of the U.S. Military Academies.”

Reports indicated that Maxwell was living at Borgerson’s property just outside of Boston.

Rumors also suggested that the two were dating, but Borgerson has disputed this as well as the whispers that Maxwell was staying with him. He just referred to Maxwell as his “former friend.” He said he had been out of the country traveling, and no one had been living at his home.

Borgerson was seen running errands and walking Maxwell’s dog on Boston Common near his weekday apartment, but he revealed that it’s his dog, Secretary Hamilton (named for Alexander Hamilton), and not Maxwell’s.

He was allegedly controlling and abusive toward his ex-wife during their marriage.

Divorce papers claim that he was extremely controlling and had an alcohol problem. Court records claim that he repeatedly threatened to beat his ex, Rebecca, in front of their children.

The couple married in Palm Beach, Florida in May of 2001, and they share a 12-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter.

While he has next to nothing to say about Maxwell, he has a ton to share about the American shipping industry.

In June 2019, Borgerson wrote a story on LinkedIn about how the American shipping industry has yet to be digitized and desperately needs to be.

“Shipping has historically been important to Massachusetts...where the company I lead, CargoMetrics Technologies, is based... But, as new glass high-rises fill up Boston’s seaport district, the city’s shipping sector has been replaced with a services industry of biotech, fintech, and many other kinds of technology,” he wrote.

“While we rightly celebrate marvelous innovations happening onshore, shipping has been metaphorically pushed offshore... This is causing some persistent problems to fester.”

Somehow, he also had time to found an organization called The Arctic Circle.

The Arctic Circle is an organization founded to, “facilitate dialogue and build relationships to address rapid changes in the Arctic,” including lower ice sea levels. He’s also the co-founder of the Insitute for Global Maritime Studies, which is “dedicated to exploring a wide range of policy issues relating to the sea.”

It’s kind of nice to know his passion for the seas extends beyond America’s shipping practices.

Was he implicated in Maxwell's email leak?

In January 2020, court documents revealed that Maxwell's personal emails had been hacked, which means that damaging information and anything linked to the Epstein case could be released to the public. A letter filed by Maxwell's lawyers in the defamation case against her by one of Epstein's accusers, Virginia Giuffre, is what revealed the information about the hacked emails.

One of the people who may already have been implicated in the hack is Prince Andrew, who had reportedly emailed Maxwell about Giuffre. He has denied having anything to do with Giuffre, however, and claims that he has never even met her.

As more documents in the case become unsealed, it's not hard to wonder whether or not Borgerson may be one of the people implicated. Only time will tell if he did actually have any involvement in the case as it is ongoing.

Maxwell has been arrested and is currently awaiting trial.

In July 2020, Maxwell was arrested for her alleged involvement in Epstein's crimes. She pleaded not guilty and has also been denied bail, as the judge in the case says that she posed a "substantial" flight risk.

District Judge Alison Nathan made a statement, saying, "The combination of the seriousness of the crimes, the potential length of the sentence, the strength of the government's case at this stage, the defendant's foreign connections and the defendant's substantial financial resources all create both the motive and the opportunity to flee."

Nathan said that the risk of releasing her on bail would be "too great." Maxwell's tentative trial date is set for July 12, 2021.

Is Maxwell secretly married?

The most recent bombshell revealed in Maxwell's case is that she actually has a secret husband, but she won't give away his name.

The Assistant US Attorney told Nathan, “In addition to failing to describe in any way the absence of proposed co-signers of a bond, the defendant also makes no mention whatsoever about the financial circumstances or assets of her spouse whose identity she declined to provide to Pretrial Services. There’s no information about who will be co-signing this bond or their assets, and no details whatsoever.”

Could the husband that the prosecutors are referring to be Borgerson?

Until Maxwell divulges his identity, we won't know who he is. However, prosecutors also revealed that when Maxwell was still hiding out before her arrest, she had managed to secretly buy an estate in New Hampshire, the location where she was arrested.

The part of this that seems to stick out is the fact that Maxwell and the other buyer of the home used secret identities to make the purchase.

Nathan added, “The real estate agent told the FBI agent the buyers for the house introduced themselves as Scott and Jen Marshall. Both had British accents. Scott Marshall told her he was retired from the British military and was currently working on a book. Jen Marshall described herself as a journalist. They told the agent they wanted to purchase the property quickly through a wire and they were setting up an LLC.”

The strangest detail is that the other buyer's first name is the same as Borgerson's.

While it obviously seems to defeat the purpose of even using a secret identity if one were to still use their real first name, it is a strange coincidence that the names were the same. However, Maxwell's case is ongoing and since her trial isn't for at least another year, hopefully more of these details will start to surface.

