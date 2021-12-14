Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Says She Believes Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered In Prison

Ghislaine Maxwell believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered, according to her brother, Ian Maxwell, who spoke about his sister's ongoing sex trafficking trial in a recent interview.

Ian Maxwell compared the case to their father, Robert Maxwell’s death in 1991. Ghislaine also believes in the conspiracy theory that their father was murdered.

"I don’t buy a lot of the conspiracy theories at all. It so happens that one of the conspiracy theories is about my father, that he was murdered. Of all of my siblings Ghislaine is the only one who happens to believe that he was murdered. And I would venture to believe that she may also think that Epstein was murdered,” he said.

Robert Maxwell was found floating in the Atlantic Ocean in 1991 after he fell overboard from his yacht, the Lady Ghislaine. Although the cause of death is reported as heart attack and accidental drowning, there is speculation on whether the incident was a suicide or murder.

Similar theories have followed Ghislaine's friend and alleged accomplice, Jeffrey Epstein.

Was Jeffrey Epstein murdered?

Epstein's death was ruled a suicide by hanging. The convicted sex offender was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on several counts of soliciting a prostitute and sex trafficking.

But questions remain.

“I’m not wholly convinced that he killed himself. It’s not been very well explained how a man under 24-7 guard … could somehow die on US watch,” Ian Maxwell said.

Jeffrey Epstein was found covered in bruises.

There has been confusion as to why Epstein's body was so violently bruised at the time of his death.

Though, it has been reported that Epstein may have violently thrown himself from his prison bunk in addition to the hanging.

Epstein reportedly said he wouldn’t try to die by suicide.

There have also been reports that Epstein tried to convince jail officials he would not try to take his own life in his last days.

Although he attempted to commit suicide in July 2019 he said he was happy and wouldn’t try it again, according to Insider.

Epstein, according to documents, told a jail psychologist “I have no interest in killing myself.”

One of Epstein's inmates claimed he died by suicide.

However, an inmate wrote an email to the jailhouse psychology department about a conversation he had with another inmate whose cell was next to Epstein two months after his death.

“Jeffrey Epstein definitely killed himself. Any conspiracy theories to the contrary are ridiculous," the man said the fellow inmate supposedly told him, according to the report.

The inmate who was next to Epstein reportedly heard him tearing up his bed sheet before committing suicide.

"Such is life — or death, in this case," the man said in the email.

Epstein died August 10, 2019 and wasn’t under suicide watch at the time. Ian Maxwell is not sure if Epstein killed himself but believes Ghislaine shouldn’t be on trial.

Ian Maxwell believes Ghislaine is being scapegoated.

“I think that the key thing that I have always thought about is that she should never have been put on trial. The case against her is really a case against Jeffrey Epstein that has been reverse-engineered post his death against my sister” he said.

He says he has not been able to see his sister since June 2019 but continues to communicate through Ghislaine’s attorneys.

Ghislaine Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sex trafficking and other charges around her alleged role in grooming teenagers for Epstein.

