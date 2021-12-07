Files Found In Jeffrey Epstein’s New York Mansion Describe His Relationship With Ghislaine Maxwell

Evidence submitted in Ghislaine Maxwell’s federal trial reveal intimate details about her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein — the nature of which has remained an ongoing mystery throughout the federal investigation into the alleged sex trafficking.

The second week of Maxwell’s trial on charges including sex trafficking of minors has heard, so far, testimony from another Epstein accuser along with the disclosure of evidence found in Epstein’s New York mansion.

One document found on a hard drive in the late financier’s home details his relationship with the British socialite and claims the pair were “rarely apart.”

Were Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell a couple?

The exact nature of Epstein and Maxwell’s relationship has never quite been clear.

She has been described as an “ex-girlfriend” and a “social companion.”

The pair reportedly dated briefly in the early 90s but remained close. A former employee at Epstein’s Florida residence described her as the “lady of the house.”

Though, if the allegations against her prove to be true, it is likely that she was his accomplice above all else.

Evidence found in Epstein’s house describes him and Maxwell as ‘a couple.’

The file, which was discovered during an August 2019 FBI raid, was created on a desktop by someone logged in as the user “GMax” on Oct. 14, 2002.

“Jeffrey and Ghislaine have been together as a couple for the last 11 years,” the note started. “They are, contrary to what people think, rarely apart, I almost always see them together.”

As the document continues, Maxwell is described as “highly intelligent and great company with a ready smile and an infectious laugh.”

“Jeffrey and Ghislaine share many mutual interests and they have a lot of fun together,” it continued. “On top of being partner’s [sic] they are also best of friends.”

Photos from Epstein’s home appear to show him and Maxwell kissing.

Images taken inside Epstein's Palm Beach home feature a framed photo that appears to be of the pair.

Photo of Epstein and Maxwell kissing found in the Palm Beach house. Entered as evidence. pic.twitter.com/WOQyBxz4cz — Maxwell Trial Tracker (@TrackerTrial) December 7, 2021

It is unclear when the photo was taken. Equally, it is not known who wrote the note describing the pair as a couple or why it was written.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell are believed to have dated briefly.

The note contradicts the reported timeline that the pair dated only briefly around 1992 but remained close friends afterwards. The extent of their romantic relationship has been much-debated.

One Epstein accuser described Maxwell as a “madam,” alleging that she was largely responsible for recruiting young girls and women to be sexually assaulted by Epstein.

Maxwell is believed to have introduced Epstein to Prince Andrew — the British Royal has been accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s accusers.

Maxwell also cultivated other high-profile associations, including Bill Clinton, throughout her time of being linked to Epstein.

Maxwell, 59, was arrested in July 2020 and stands accused of recruiting at least four underage girls to be abused by Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

She could face up to 35 years in prison if convicted. Her trial is expected to last six weeks.

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.