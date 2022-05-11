Amber Heard’s PR Manager Accused Of ‘Forcefully’ Pressuring Woman He Met On App For Sex During Date

Amber Heard's new PR manager, David Shane, is being accused of allegedly sexually abusing women that he met through dating apps.

On Twitter, screenshots from Facebook posts are circulating that allegedly show women have come forward with their allegations.

Shane was recently been hired by Heard after change PR teams in the midst of Johnny Depp's ongoing defamation lawsuit against her.

Amber Heard's PR manager, David Shane, has been accused of sexual misconduct.

One woman, who says to have Shane through the dating app, Raya, claimed that he had tried to force himself on her after meeting up in real life.

The woman, who referred to herself as H, claimed she remembered meeting Shane for dinner at Mr. Chow, a restaurant in Los Angeles. She claimed that he had been "drinking heavily" and had started becoming "quite annoying" in the span of their two hour date.

Only shady people work with shady people. Amber Heard’s new pr guy David Shane forced himself on a woman. pic.twitter.com/LJvC8oRInt — M, MBA (@mimasdiaries) May 9, 2022

After their date, she alleges that she to go back to Shane's condo in West Hollywood, where, according to her post, he suddenly became aggressive towards her while intiating sex.

She claims Shane insinuated that she "owed it to him" because of the dinners he had paid for while they'd been out.

After the incident, the woman posted an alert about him in a Facebook group about online dating experiences. She also claims she alerted the app through which she had met Shane, warning them about a user who was potentially putting women at risk.

Eventually, H ended up seeing Shane during the defamation trial between Heard and Depp, recognizing him as the man she'd gone out with.

Who is David Shane?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Heard recently parted ways with her crisis management firm and hired a new PR firm after experiencing an influx of bad press during the defamation trial between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard had previously worked with Precision Strategies, but dropped the firm in favor of Shane Communications, led by CEO David Shane.

On the company’s website, which was recently wiped of all of it's information, the consulting firm advises clients on "a broad spectrum of industries including media, entertainment, and tech."

Shane previously worked at ICM Partners and served as the Vice President of Global External Communications at Hewlett-Packard. Before starting his PR firm, Shane was also the vice president of public relations at Comcast.

In the wake of the abuse allegations, Shane deactivated all of his social media accounts, including his LinkedIn page.

Shane Communications had also represented Depp's former business team, The Management Group. Depp ended up suing the firm in 2017 for allegedly mismanaging his finances, according to Vanity Fair.

The Management Group reportedly claimed that Depp “needed to hire a shrink for his ‘compulsive spending’ habit of $2 million per month.”

Depp and the Management Group ended up settling the matter out of court in July 2018.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.