Starbucks Drive-Thru Workers Under Fire Over Johnny Depp V.S. Amber Heard Tip Jars

The defamation case that Johnny Depp has brought against Amber Heard is being recorded, televised, memed, and talked about all over the internet.

Though it seems like everyone is weighing in with their opinions on the trial, there is a line that shouldn't be crossed when it comes to reacting to the trial appropriately.

Unfortuanately, that line seems to have been crossed by some Starbucks baristas.

Starbucks baristas are facing backlash for Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard tip jars.

The baristas seem to be asking customers to show their support to either Heard or Depp by placing the jars at their window.

While some people find it amusing, a lot of people find it pretty distasteful that workers would pit the two against each other in such a manner.

A viral TikTok that has received over 5.2 million views showed the two tip jars placed outside of the drive-thru window of a Starbucks with all the money in the Depp jar.

The video has the Pirates of the Caribbean music playing and you can hear the girls in the car celebrate after giving “one for Johnny.”

The trick of these debates sometimes is that the choice is so obvious that people just want to see the other side lose, gladly giving up their money to the cause that only exists inside of the courtroom and is completely unrelated to Starbucks tip jars.

Some people are taking this harmless tip jar battle a little too seriously, claiming that people are making a mockery of a case of domestic abuse.

No matter what side your on, the Depp Vs. Heard trial is a tough subject that deals with a topic that is triggering for many.

“It’s sad people are treating this like some Edward Vs. Jacob fan war when it’s a domestic abuse case…” said one of the comments on the TikTok, but it feels like quite the opposite.

If anything, this only proves that Depp’s fanbase has undying support for him, and wants nothing but justice to be brought to Heard.

In the comments, you can also see things like “Put dirt in Heard’s jar,” or “If anyone puts it in the Amber box they should be barred for life.”

This also wouldn’t be the first time stores have used controversial pop culture issues to incentivize tipping.

The same thing was recently done following the infamous Oscars slap between Will Smith and Chris Rock where food service places pitted the two against each other.

Although that situation was likely more controversial in terms of picking a side to be on, it’s still incentivizing giving your money up to choose a side on a very sensitive issue.

Whatever the case, it seems as though the workers were told to bring the tip jars back inside, according to comments from the original poster, so they can’t stir up any more controversy.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.