Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp Performed A ‘Cavity Search’ & Sexually Assaulted Her With A Bottle In Testimony

Amber Heard has alleged that Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her during their marriage according to her recent testimony.

The actress has echoed a claim made by her psychologist, Dr. Dawn Hughes, who took the stand in Depp's defamation trial against Heard yesterday.

Amber Heard described an incident in which Johnny Depp allegedly sexually assaulted her.

These allegations were made first by Heard’s psychologist witness who evaluated Heard for a total of 29 hours.

Dr. Hughes claimed that Heard told her Depp performed a "cavity search" on Heard and penetrated her with a glass bottle.

In her own testimony, Heard restated the allegation claiming, “He’s grabbing my breast, he’s touching my thighs, he rips my underwear off and proceeds to do a cavity search …he shoves his fingers inside me.”

“I just stood there looking at the light …I didn’t say stop or anything,” the actress added in an emotional testimony.

Yesterday, Amber Heard's psychologist claims she is a sexual abuse victim.

According to Heard’s clinical psychologist, Heard claimed Depp searched the inside of her vagina for cocaine that he thought she was hiding from him after she was supposedly being hit on by another woman.

Dr. Hughes also spoke about a time when Heard told her about an instance of sexual assault, saying, “When he was beating her and choking her and telling her I’m going to f***ing kill you… he grabbed a bottle that was on the bar and penetrated her with that bottle.”

During her testimony, Dr. Hughes also made several other disturbing claims about Depp’s behavior toward Heard, including allegations that he physically abused Heard, kicking, slapping, pushing, and sexually assaulting her.

The clinical psychologist said of Heard’s claims against Johnny Depp, “The main opinion is that Ms. Heard’s report of intimate partner violence and the records that I reviewed are consistent with what we know in the field about intimate partner violence.”

Dr. Hughes countered the testimony of Depp’s witness from last week.

While testifying, the psychologist also addressed Heard’s mental well-being. This statement notably comes after last week’s claim that Heard was faking symptoms of PTSD.

In response to a question about her psychological diagnosis of Heard, Dr. Hughes said, “I diagnosed Ms. Heard with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.”

While Dr. Hughes’ claims are unlikely to sway Depp’s defenders on their own, it has become a part of the conversation.

One Twitter user points out that a lot of the criticism of Hughes’ testimony is the same sort of criticism that has historically been used against real victims who were unable to or pressured into not coming forward.

Regardless of who is the narrative of choice, the trial is only going to get uglier and testimony like Dr. Hughes’ is significant, as the expert’s evaluation could carry more weight among a litany of witness testimony.

Dan O'Reilly is a writer who covers news, politics, and social justice. Follow him on Twitter.