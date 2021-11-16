Boyfriend Of Chris Daughtry's Daughter Arrested After She Was Found Dead In Nashville

The suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Chris Daughtry's daughter has left the family of the former 'American Idol' star searching for answers.

According to a press release from district attorney general Jared Effler from the 8th Judicial District of Tennessee, Daughtry’s daughter died on November 12, 2021.

"On Friday, November 12, 2021,” read the report, “the Fentress County Sheriff's Office and the Regional Forensic Center began an investigation into the death of Hannah Marie Price, age 25."

That same day, the man acquaintances described as her boyfriend, Bobby Jolly, was arrested.

Who is Hanna Marie Price's boyfriend, Bobby Jolly?

Jolly, 25, was arrested shortly after Price was found but police have not said if he is a suspect or a person of interest in her death.

Jolly was appointed a public defender on Monday and is expected to be back in court on Wednesday for the unrelated charges.



Sources close to the family told News 2 Price lived in Monterey, a small city about 90 minutes from Nashville.

TMZ reported that Price’s death was ruled a homicide by detectives close to the family, but police have gone against that report, and called it “premature.”

Effler said that the sheriff's office is treating Price’s case as a "death investigation." He also said that "any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible."

However, users on Instagram are blowing up the comments on the pictures on his profile and insulting him, calling him “an evil piece of scum.”

Many are already blaming Bobby Jolly for Price's death.

One person wrote, “Can’t believe you took my friend for over 10 years away from me. I should have called her on Friday! You took a special person away from this planet. Her and I had plans to see each other this year and you took her away. You evil piece of scum (sic)."

Another user commented, “I hope you rot in jail.”

Earlier this year around April, Jolly and Price were driving around when they got into a road-rage incident.

The couple grabbed a .22 caliber gun that was found in the backseat, intimidated, and even shot at the other driver, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Jolly and Price were both arrested, but he never appeared in court to face those charges which led up to his most recent arrest on the 12th.

He was in a Putnam County courthouse on Monday facing four charges from the incident, including aggravated assault.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

Price's family are grieving her death.

According to Price’s mother, Deanna Daughtry, Price had been injured at the time of her death but hasn’t shared any other information surrounding the death.

“We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death.”

Chris, the lead singer of the namesake band Daughtry, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram describing how heavy the loss of his mother and, now, daughter weigh on him.

“I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately,” he wrote. “We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family.”

As a result, an upcoming Daughtry concert in San Jose was postponed in order to allow Chris more time to grieve and process things while they await the results of their daughter’s autopsy.

“Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah,” read the band’s statement, “all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed.”

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.