Man Accusing CNN's Don Lemon Of Sexual Assault Claims Behavior Could Be Part Of A 'Pattern' Of Abuse

A man who has accused CNN’s Don Lemon of sexual assault claims he might not be the only alleged victim.

Dustin Hice accused Lemon of sexual assault in a 2019 lawsuit and has now gone public with his claims.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, Hice claimed that the television personality wanted to pay him off in order to stay silent.

Don Lemon allegedly sexually assaulted Hice in 2018.

Hice claims stem from an alleged incident at a bar in Sag Harbour, Long Island. His 2019 lawsuit accuses Lemon of assault and battery.

"[Lemon] put his hand down the front of his own shorts, and vigorously rubbed his genitalia, removed his hand and shoved his index and middle fingers into Plaintiff's mustache and under Plaintiff's nose," the legal documents read.

Hice claims Lemon then asked him questions about his sexual preferences, saying, "Do you like (vagina) or (penis)?"

The lawsuit added, "While saying this, Mr. Lemon continued to shove his fingers into (Hice's) face with aggression and hostility."

Lemon, who is openly gay, has denied Hice’s allegations.

Dustin Hice said Don Lemon could have assaulted others.

While responding to Kelly’s questions about whether the alleged act seems like something Lemon had done before, Hice appeared to hint that Lemon had assaulted others.

“Anybody that acts like that in public without any fear of what it might do to somebody or the consequences it might have, that’s a pattern,” Hice said.

“I wouldn’t be surprised,” Hice added. “He’s protected by the fact that he’s African American, gay man on television and I’m just some nobody.”

Hice said multiple times in the interview that he is heterosexual.

Don Lemon has allegedly tried to settle the case.

Hice claimed that the CNN host has tried to put and end to the case but insists that he won’t be bought.

Money is not what I’m after here. I just want to not live the rest of my life in regret, and to have a clear conscience, and to have closure from this situation,” Hice claimed, “He’s made three separate attempts almost at a half a million dollars to try and get me to be quiet.”

Hice says he wants Lemon to admit that the alleged assault took place.

“At this point, I just want my life back. I don’t see any kind of settlement happening without an admission of guilt or an apology, but I seriously doubt with his ego and pride that’s going to happen. But that would be a start – if he said he was sorry and admitted that he messed up.”

Dustin Hice says CNN is ‘complicit.’

He says his alleged attacker’s employer has twisted the narrative to insinuate that he is a liar or that he has bad intentions.

He says that CNN may not have known that Lemon has tried to settle the lawsuit on multiple occasions and, therefore, should not have interacted with his claims.

“They inserted themselves into this, and quite frankly I think they’re complicit in this,” Hice added.

What he’s referring to is comments from a CNN spokesperson in 2019 who denied Hice’s allegations on Lemon’s behalf.

"The plaintiff in this lawsuit has previously displayed a pattern of contempt for CNN on his social media accounts," the statement said.

"This claim follows his unsuccessful threats and demands for an exorbitant amount of money from Don Lemon."

