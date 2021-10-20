Husband Of Missing California Woman Allegedly Talked About Murdering Her Multiple Times In The Past Year

39-year-old Maya Millete, known by her family as May, went missing from her home in Chula Vista, California that she shared with 40-year-old husband, Larry Millete.

Maya was last known to be alive on January 7th, when she sent a Facebook messenger message to her family. That same day she had scheduled an appointment with a divorce attorney for the 12th.

Later that night, cameras picked up several loud bangs from the Milette home before Maya vanished.

Now, even though Milette has not been found, her husband has been arrested for her murder.

Who is Larry Milette?

Milette is Maya's husband and father of their three school-age children. Maya’s relationship with Larry had been rocky for over a year, according to her extended family and various sources.

A source close to Larry told Fox News back in April that he had been planning a murder-for-hire scheme to kill Maya because he believed she was cheating on him.

He “seemed pretty serious” about the $20,000 dollar plot that he allegedly started planning since the summer of 2020, when someone from the Millette family reported him saying “I want to do something to that fool."

On January 4th, just days before Maya’s disappearance, the Milette family went camping with her brother-in-law, Richard Drouaillet, where he mentioned the plot again.

Drouaillet recalled that Larry seemed plagued by their marriage troubles over the last year, and often reached out to their family for help.

"He was more of an aggressor, trying to get us involved,” he told Fox News. "He was trying to get us on his side, when we felt like it was a lot of lies that he was telling us."

Maya Milette's family expressed concerns about her husband.

Maya’s family has repeatedly emphasized his odd behaviors over the last year, adding that “he just sounded desperate, you know, 'You gotta listen to me. It's her fault, it's her fault.'"

Maricris Drouaillet, Maya’s sister who was also on the camping trip in January, recalled that they saw "a lot of arguments" between the couple.

"We felt sometimes uncomfortable about it, too," she said. "But you know, we were just praying and hoping they would be able to work it out. We didn’t see this coming, you know, after that."

Both the anonymous source and family members close to Maya didn’t believe that there was anything to worry about, and that they were just going through a rough patch.

However, Maya told family members "if anything happened to me, it would be Larry."

Larry Milette’s behavior gets weirder

In September of 2020, Larry sent an odd text depicting what looked like an altar that he had created devoted to him and Maya.

In it, are a picture of the couple on the ground surrounded by lit candles and a brazier behind it covered in what looks like either blood or wax.

Come December of the same year, Larry contacted “spellcasters” in order to get Maya to stay with him — they would control her behavior for him.

According to San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan, “those messages to spellcasters were a lot more threatening."

"He was asking for May to become incapacitated,” she said, “for May to be in an accident, to have broken bones so that she could stay at home, thus displaying his homicidal ideations to harm May."

The same night Maya set up an appointment with a divorce lawyer and vanished from her home, Larry sent a “really telling text.”

“I think she wants me to snap, and I’m shaking inside ready to snap,” read the text. It’s unknown who the text was sent to.

Around 9:57 p.m., a neighbor’s surveillance camera picked up nine loud bangs from the Milette residence.

Upon further investigation by authorities, they cannot confirm whether or not they were gunshots.

About 30 minutes later, you can hear their three kids, ages 4, 9, and 11, playing in the backyard.

Larry Milette was gone from his home for hours the night Maya disappeared.

Later on in the footage, you can see Larry reposition his black Lexus into the entrance of the garage, but you couldn’t make out whether or not he placed a body in the back.

"At 6:45 a.m., after repositioning the car at 5:58 a.m., Larry leaves and he does not return to the house for 11 hours and 21 minutes," Stephan said Tuesday. "He leaves his phone behind so that there is no ability to track the GPS or location on the phone."

The next day, employers and family members called like crazy in order to figure out where Larry and Maya were. His alibi was that he had gone to the beach with his son all day.

"My wife [Maya] voluntarily left me and our three children," Larry Millete claimed last month in a court filing, which was obtained by CBS8. "We do not know her whereabouts. Her disappearance is considered suspicious or criminal. The Chula Vista Police Department stated that I am not a suspect and there is no evidence of foul play."

That is, until this Tuesday morning when a SWAT team raided his home and arrested him, charging him with the murder of his wife and illegal possession of an assault weapon.

According to Billy Little, an attorney who has been working with Maya's family, Larry had been withdrawing large sums of money from the bank in the days leading up to his arrest.

Officials feared he would try to flee the country, leading them to act fast in his arrest.

Her brother announced that this didn’t mark the end of the case. He said, "we made a promise to her 11-year-old daughter that we would bring her mom home. Let her kids know where their mommy is at.”

He has set up a GoFundMe in order to pay for private investigators, search items, the printing of flyers, and whatever other costs they may need to pay for to find Maya.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.