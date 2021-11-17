Everything We Know About Adele's New Album — Song Titles, Release Date & Themes

Adele is back and ready to spill the tea and all of her emotions on her new album "30" which is all about, "divorce babe divorce."

Fans are excited to see what the 15-time Grammy winner has in store for us on the new album, which she shared a preview on the "Adele: One Night Only" concert of the songs "I Drink Wine", "Hold On", and "Love Is A Game," which are all on the new album, including the already hit song "Easy On Me" which has over 260 million streams on Spotify.

What is Adele's new album about?

After a five-plus year hiatus, Adele has done so much including raising her child Angelo, getting divorced from her husband Simon Konecki, losing 100 pounds, and writing a 15-song album all about her experience.

Adele has mentioned multiple times that this album is very emotional for her and that she was really vulnerable creating these songs and singing them.

She has said that some things she wrote felt "too private," but "nothing is as scary as what I've been through over the last two [or] three years behind closed doors. So I'm not frightened."

She explained to Oprah that it was a really lonely time for her while writing the album but it allowed her to sit with her feelings, saying, "Whenever I’d notice how I was feeling I would just sit down and sit in it.”

In her Instagram Live from October, she did reveal the songs are about divorce, however, she also told Vogue UK in the same interview that it's also about “self-destruction” and also “self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption.”

The album is also about the challenges she did face at 30, as explained in her Instagram post on her 31st birthday.

When will '30' be released?

Get excited as her new album is set to be released on Friday, November 19th — or after 11:59 pm on November 18th.

She has said that it's taken her nearly three years to finish it but now she's finally ready to put it out.

What songs are on Adele's new album?

We already know "Easy on me," the emotional ballad that we all cried over and actually was ironically the first song Adele wrote for the album.

She has said that the vocals came to her while she was in the shower surprisingly and she didn't write anything for six months after that, telling Vogue UK, it was because she thought that song “said it all."

On the new album, she'll have a new version of "Easy On Me," featuring the country artist Chris Stapleton, who was also featured on Taylor Swift's new edition of her album "Red."

The new songs “Stranger by Nature,” “Cry Your Heart Out,” and “Love Is a Game," seem like a reference to her divorce, while the song "My Little Love" is a reference to her son Angelo, who she loved dearly.

The new songs include the following.

1. Strangers by Nature

2. Easy on Me

3. My Little Love

4. Cry Your Heart Out

5. Oh My God

6. Can I Get It

7. I Drink Wine

8. All Night Parking (With Erroll Garner) Interlude

9. Woman Like Me

10. Hold On

11. To Be Loved

12. Love Is a Game

Bonus Tracks:

13. Wild Wild West

14. Can’t Be Together

15. Easy on Me (With Chris Stapleton)

What do fans think about Adele's new album?

Fans are freaking out all over Twitter, excited for the album to come. Some noticed that Adele has been projecting "30" on major landmarks in Europe like the Eiffel Tower in Paris and The Collesuium in Rome.

Others noticed that the album comes out on a lunar eclipse making it an "event" that "we're all here for."

Some also noticed the significance of Saturn as Adele has a new tattoo of Saturn, wore Saturn earrings at the "Adele: One Night Only" concert, and has said "30" is the year of her Saturn return, which is an astrological event you experience every 30 years, maturing into a new phase of life.

She also has said her Saturn return is possibly a factor in the breakdown of her marriage.

Therefore, fans know this album is big for Adele and they are ready to listen, cry, and drink some wine.

