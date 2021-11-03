Dancer Killed Two Weeks After Posting Video Of Tracking Device She Found On Her Car

22-year-old mother Abigail Saldana, who worked as an exotic dancer at Rick’s Cabaret in Fort Worth, Texas was fatally shot on October 26, 2021.

Saldana had moved to Dallas years ago with her five-year-old son.

In the arrest warrant obtained by NBC 5 News, a witness reported watching a car swerve off an exit ramp onto a grassy area on Highway 183 near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and described seeing bullet holes in the passenger side and a person who wasn’t moving inside. Three shell casings and broken glass were found close to Saldana’s car.

What happened to Abigail Saldana?

According to Saldana’s co-workers, she had recently been harassed by customer Stanley Szeliga who is described as a military veteran.

On October 14, 2021 Saldana posted a photo on Instagram of a tracker Szeliga had allegedly hidden on the bottom of the car to follow her.

Saldana reported finding the tracker to police, Jessica Contreras, Saldana’s mother says.

Abigail Saldana was allegedly being stalked by Stanley Szeliga.

An arrest warrant states that the manager of Saldana's place of work “indicated that Abigail was frightened of Stan because he was stalking and harassing her.”

Three hours before the murder Szeliga posted on that he paid Saldana $3,000 and threatened to report Saldana for alleged prostitution.

In one of his posts he says, “I never thought I’d be one of those guys to be taken advantage of. Sharing for awareness. Abigail S. and I, since July 2021, we have been enjoying each other’s company. She’s so beautiful and personable I envisioned a future with her… But dealing with all the lies is overwhelming.”

He continued, “If you only leave your second job, being in a high-end prostitution ring we could move forward.”

On October 20, 2021 he also posted four screenshots of photos Saldana had liked and highlighted her username.

Footage obtained from a traffic camera near Saldana’s apartment show Szeliga’s pick-up following Saldana’s car and additional footage from the intersection shows Szeliga passing the same spot five times before she was shot.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Stan Szeliga was arrested for Abigail Saldana's murder.

On Wednesday, a SWAT team forced their way into the suspect’s home after he refused to come out. He was found on the balcony with self-inflicted wounds on his face and neck, says police.

After Szeliga was treated at a local hospital he was charged in connection with Saldana’s death. He is being held at the Tarrant County Lou Evans Correction Center in Fort Worth on a $250,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.

In an interview with WFAA Saldana’s mother Contreras said, “she had a lot of love, she was a great person. She was a hard worker, very courageous.”

Contreras said everyday without her daughter has been a living nightmare.

She continued, “He took her away from her, and I’m gonna make sure every time he has a court date, he will see my face there. He’s gonna see that Abby was never alone.”

Sydney Taylor is a writer who focuses on News and Entertainment topics.