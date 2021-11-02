Utah Sex Offender Arrested After Allegedly Greeting Trick Or Treaters Naked

A convicted sex offender allegedly answered the door of his Utah home naked and invited trick-or-treating children inside on Saturday night.

Children trick-or-treating in the neighborhood just before 7 p.m. stopped at Steven Kelley Little’s home where he opened the door and was allegedly naked as well as “beckoning children” inside of his home.

The children immediately told their parents, who were across the street when the incident happened.

A father then approached Little’s front door with his daughter and knocked which was opened by Little who was still naked.

The father told his daughter to leave before telling Little to turn his lights off and not answer the door to any more trick-or-treaters. The father then called the police.

The Provo sex offender was arrested after allegedly exposing himself.

Little, 48, was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of five counts of lewdness and three counts of lewdness involving a child.

It was reported that at least five children older than 14 and three children younger than 14 saw Little naked.

One child even recorded Little naked and shared it with investigators.

When Little was questioned by police on why he was opening his front door while naked, he responded that he’d just gotten out of the shower.

Little also said that he had asked children to come inside because that was where the candy was.

The arresting officer made a note to the judge that Little’s bail should be raised as he has proven to be a danger to children on more than one occasion.

Steven Kelley Little is a registered sex offender in Utah.

Little was previously arrested on September 22, 2018 at the Provo Recreation Center after approaching a stall door in the men’s locker room while naked and was viewing a 10-year-old child using the bathroom.

Little had been making “sexually suggestive sounds” and “touching himself” before the police were eventually called.

In March 2019, Little pleaded guilty to lewdness involving a child and was ordered to spend one year in jail but the jail time was suspended and Little was instead ordered to be on probation for three years.

As part of his probation, Little was ordered to spend 45 days in jail, though it is unclear if Little served that time through a work diversion program.

For every Halloween, police have recommended that parents check the sex offender list in their neighborhoods before taking their children out trick-or-treating.

There are several ways to make sure that your children are safe while going to strangers' doors on Halloween.

Parents are urged to always accompany their children and are advised against letting them enter homes or cars to get candy.

Children should also never travel somewhere that is unfamiliar to them, places that aren’t well-lit, and to always stay with friends.

