Fires, Explosions & Volcanoes — Theories About Why The Ocean Is In Flames

Horror writer H.P. Lovecraft is rolling in his grave somewhere after events of the past few weeks have many people thinking there's something unsettling going on in the depths of the ocean.

Not only have there been bombs detonated underwater, but the water itself has gone up in flames.

On June 18, 2021, the U.S. Navy detonated a 40,000-pound bomb off the Florida coast in an alleged “shock test” for one of their ships. The bomb was so severe that it registered as a 3.9 magnitude earthquake.

The Navy released a statement regarding the "test," but it does seem like a ploy to distract us from their real plan. We’ll play along for now.

Then, on July 2, 2021, a Mexican-owned oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico had a gas leak, igniting and setting the ocean ablaze, and lighting a large amount of the surface on fire and causing mini eruptions.

The ocean is on fire in the Gulf of Mexico after a pipeline ruptured. Good system.



pic.twitter.com/5HK6VVfxOP — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) July 2, 2021

But that's not all.

Just two days later on July 4, 2021, the ocean ignited again. This time, the Caspian Sea was seen with jets of fire shooting out of it.

The cause? A "mud volcano" that erupted.

WATCH: Large explosion reported near oil platform in the Caspian Sea; officials say it may have been caused by a mud volcano pic.twitter.com/eqwNw110bF — BNO News (@BNONews) July 4, 2021

While most of the ocean is still a mystery to us, nobody has ever heard of the Navy setting off a bomb this large, or huge bodies of water being able to ignite in flames and fire.

With all these events occurring way too close to one another, people are starting to speculate that something is not quite right.

Everyone loves a good conspiracy theory, but what is the government hiding from us? Are all these events related?

The government is trying to summon Cthulhu.

The Cthulhu Mythos was conceived by H.P. Lovecraft, writing about a cosmic entity or deity referred to as "Great Old One." And the Navy's bomb could be an indication that they’re trying to summon Cthulhu, of course.

Think about it: why else would the U.S. Navy want to set off a 40,000-pound bomb in the middle of the ocean? No one is going to try to sink a Navy ship by setting a bomb off next to it.

Could the Navy or U.S. government have plans to summon the High Priest of the Great Old Ones and try to get it to fight for them in future wars?

What about Pemex, the oil company that owns the oil rig that leaked? Do they want to find more oil reservoirs with the help of Cthulhu?

And that mud volcano — is it a ritual summoning technique used once every millenia in an attempt to summon the old god?

People all over the internet are seeing this as an attempt to summon the weird octopus-looking creature. Even an old episode of "South Park," where an oil company set fire to the ocean by accident and summoned Cthulhu, seems eerily like a premonition.

It's definitely getting bad when South Park is beating Simpsons to the punch. They called the Cthulhu oil spill pic.twitter.com/3nvCYHdVG0 — Aki's VTuber training arc Debut July (@ShishioAkihiko) July 3, 2021

When old cartoon episodes get brought back, people tend to take them very seriously — just look at "The Simpsons" rap sheet to understand why.

The animated series has "predicted" the Trump presidency, the coronavirus pandemic, Siegfried and Roy being attacked by tigers, videochatting features, and the Ebola outbreak.

The apocalypse is imminent.

Other people are also calling this the end times, and claiming that the apocalypse is coming for us all.

Just the other day in Canada, millions of shellfish literally cooked themselves because of an abnormal heat wave. On top of that, New York City’s subways flooded due to massive storms that hit the tri-state area.

Tik-Toker kennedyjack18 uploaded a Tik Tok where she described the Bible's "Lake of Fire," a symbol that represents eternal destruction.

She said that if you look up images of the lake of fire and of the Gulf on fire, they look eerily similar — and she's kind of right.

The "Lake of Fire" can also be seen as Hell, and Hell and water are often paired together in religious beliefs.

Revelation 20:10 says, "And the devil that deceived them was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet are, and shall be tormented day and night for ever and ever."

The rivers turn red with blood as God begins to unleash his wrath. In Greek mythos, there are rivers, including Styx, that span the Underworld and transport the dead to Hell.

Somehow I didn't have "portal to hell opens" as one of my Mars Saturn Uranus transit delineations https://t.co/zKbdRDiH59 — Chris Brennan (@chrisbrennan7) July 3, 2021

Unfortunately, though we'd like to believe either of those theories, in reality, climate change is the big issue here.

All of this is spawning not Cthulhu, but the debate about climate change and fossil fuels, and how our planet is being affected by the things we do to it.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted, mentioning everything that’s going on and saying, “I have been told that combatting climate change is expensive. Compared to what?”

Firenados in northern California. Ocean fires in the Gulf of Mexico. Subway waterfalls in New York City. A heat dome in the Northwest melting power cables, killing hundreds and frying marine animals. I have been told that combatting climate change is expensive. Compared to what? — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 9, 2021

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted as well, quoting opposition to her Green New Deal proposition and mockingly saying, “Instead we will do the adult thing, which is take orders from fossil fuel execs &make you swim to work.”

Her tweet shows a clip of a NY woman who is seen entering the flooded subway where water levels are chest-high.

“The Green New Deal, which is a blueprint to create millions of good jobs rebuilding infrastructure to stem climate change & protect vulnerable communities, is unrealistic.”



“Instead we will do the adult thing, which is take orders from fossil fuel execs &make you swim to work.” https://t.co/tVdCWTLZBd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 8, 2021

While we probably won’t expect to see Cthulhu taking the subway to work for the U.S. Navy, hopefully these unprecedented events will drive GOP lawmakers who oppose the Green New Deal to instead work out some sort of compromise or system.

The world needs us to take it a little more seriously before it’s too late.

