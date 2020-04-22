40 Best Environmental Quotes To Inspire You To Help Save The Planet

Not just on Earth Day 2020, but every single day!

While it can seem like a hippie thing to say, saving the environment is of the utmost importance. We all need to work together to make protecting our planet a priority within society and within our individual lives.

Get motivated to make some changes today with our collection of the best environmental quotes that remind us to save the Earth, one person at a time.

With the threat of climate change, deforestation, and the huge threat to the honey bee, it has perhaps never been more important to think about our individual and collective impact on the world we live in.

I know what you’re thinking – go hug a tree. And frankly, I’d love to.

Personally, I’ve tried to make small changes to help reduce my waste — I use a refillable water cup instead of drinking bottled water, I use my shower towel twice before washing it, and I wear my outfits 2-3 time before putting them in the hamper to be washed.

Bonus: These things save money on top of being good for the environment (it’s a win-win!).

Sure, we could do more (I really need to try to get into recycling) but hey, we’re trying. Life is about balance and doing what you can, when you can.

Small steps can turn into bigger steps and/or inspire others to make small changes too (the more people making small changes the better).

While it can be difficult, it’s important to try not to get discouraged by how big these problems can seem and to do what you can to make changes for the better.

So get inspired to make the world a better, healthier place with our collection of the best environmental quotes about saving the planet.

1. We need to unite against the threats on the earth.

"The earth is what we all have in common.” —Wendell Berry

2. Steve Irwin was passionate about doing his part to save the planet.

“The single biggest threat to our planet is the destruction of habitat and along the way loss of precious wildlife. We need to reach a balance where people, habitat, and wildlife can co-exist – if we don’t everyone loses … one day.” —Steve Irwin

3. Each of us has to do our part.

“Deforestation is changing our climate, harming people and the natural world. We must, and can, reverse this trend.” —Jane Goodall

4. We need to work to provide our children's children a healthy place to live.

“A nation that destroys is soils destroys itself. Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people.” —Franklin D. Roosevelt

5. Think about it.

“We live in a culture where people are more offended by ‘swear’ words and middle fingers than they are by famine, warfare and the destruction of our environment.” —Unknown

6. Preach, Stewart, Preach!

“Plans to protect air and water, wilderness and wildlife are in fact plans to protect man.” —Stewart Udall

7. We all have to play our part in saving the planet.

“[The movement to address climate change is] about something deeper than [justice], it’s about solidarity. Human solidarity.” —Bill McKibben

8. A lot of the big things start at home.

“It is our collective and individual responsibility … to preserve and tend to the world in which we all live.” —Dalai Lama

9. Even the smallest bee can make a world of difference.

“If the bee disappears from the surface of the earth, man would have no more than four years to live.” —Albert Einstein

10. Heck, even if you’re not scared – do it anyway!

“If you are fearful of the destruction of the environment, then learn to quit being an environmental parasite.” —Wendell Berry

11. You should care.

“Caring for the Earth is not a hippie thing, it’s a survival thing.” —Unknown

12. Even if you're not a vegan or a vegetarian, it's good to understand why some are so passionate about it.

“It’s easier to call vegans crazy than it is to question your morality.” —Unknown

13. Good advice.

“Grow food, not lawns.” —Unknown

14. Feel empowered yet?

“You cannot protect the environment unless you empower people, you inform them, and you help them understand that these resources are their own, that they must protect them.” —Wangari Maathai

15. I think whoever created the world would want you to protect it anyway.

“Stop fighting about who created the world and start fighting against the people who are trying to destroy it!” —Unknown

16. Maybe we should change it.

“What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and to one another … ” —Mahatma Gandhi

17. What’s your “little thing”?

“It’s the little things that citizens do. That’s what will make the difference. My little thing is planting trees.” —Wangari Maathai

18. And organic tastes better anyway!

“Every time you buy organic you are persuading more farmers to grow organic.” —Unknown

19. We are all connected.

“Earth is what we all have in common.” —Wendell Berry

20. Ain't that the truth.

“There is nothing more frightful than ignorance in action.” —Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

21. It’s all about perspective.

“The environment and the economy are really both two sides of the same coin. If we cannot sustain the environment, we cannot sustain ourselves.” —Wangari Maathai

22. Keeping it real.

“To damage the earth is to damage your children.” —Wendell Berry

23. Want to breathe? Then do your part in saving the things that give us that air in the first place.

“Every day I supply oxygen for up to 4 people. Don’t you think I’m worth saving?” —A tree

24. Someone's got to do it.

“I speak for the trees, for the trees have no tongues.” —Dr. Seuss (From The Lorax)

25. What's your part?

“Small acts, when multiplied by millions of people, can transform the world.” —Unknown

26. And by “someone else” she means everybody.

“Fast fashion isn’t free. Someone else is paying.” —Lucy Siegle

27. Don’t think you can’t change the world.

“First question is ‘As individuals what can we do?’ – the answer is: practically nothing! What could be done and always has been done in history is by people who are organized. The labor movement, civil rights movement, women’s movement, anti-war movement, environmental movement. These can do things. And that’s one of the reasons why powerful systems are so intent on atomizing people. ” —Noam Chomsky

28. Sitting in the shade is wonderful.

“Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree long ago.” —Warren Buffett

29. Maybe only have one kid and teach them to ride a bike?

“We are in danger of destroying ourselves by our greed and stupidity. We cannot remain looking inwards at ourselves on a small and increasingly polluted and overcrowded planet.” —Stephen Hawking

30. It's harder than you might think.

“If you really think the environment is less important than the economy try holding your breathe while you count your money.” —Unknown

31. Hint: we don't yet.

“We are living on the planet as if we have another one to go to.” —Terry Swearingen

32. Good question.

“Have you ever had a conversation with a Christian Conservative who tells you that you should believe in God just in case he is real? Why don’t they say the same thing about climate change?” —Unknown

33. No time like the present.

"The best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago. The second best time is now.” —Chinese Proverb

34. It's your job too.

“The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it.” —Robert Swan

35. Doing something little is still something.

“It is the greatest of all mistakes to do nothing because you can only do little. Do what you can.” —Sydney Smith

36. This is sarcasm, so you know.

“Global warming isn’t real because I was cold today! Also great news: world hunger is over because I just ate.” —Stephen Colbert

37. Our world needs help.

“The truth is: the natural world is changing. And we are totally dependent on that world. It provides our food, water and air. It is the most precious thing we have and we need to defend it.” —David Attenborough

38. Start your part today. Like, right now.

“Anything else you’re interested in is not going to happen if you can’t breathe the air or drink the water. Don’t sit this one out. Do something.” —Carl Sagen

39. You wouldn't be here without them.

“Trees are the answer.” —Unknown

40. Amazing and worth protecting.

“ … because when you stop and look around, this life is pretty amazing.” —Unknown

Nicole Bradley-Bernard is a writer who needs coffee more than she needs anyone’s approval. She enjoys putting bright colors in her curly brown hair, spending time outside on cool days and being with her partner in life, Eric, who she considers a continuing source of inspiration.

If you’re looking for a little inspiration, we’ve got the best quotes to share and savor. For quotes from the most inspiring celebs, activists, and poets, look no further! You might even find the quote that motivates the best parts of your life (and love!) forever.