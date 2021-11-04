Jeffrey Epstein's Relationship With Princess Diana Explored In New Book

Jeffrey Epstein and Princess Diana allegedly had a friendship and attended several events together, according to a new book.

Michael Wolff, a journalist who's written for USA Today, The Hollywood Reporter, and the UK edition of GQ, released the never-before-seen claims in his new book about the secret of elite socialites.

Little has been shared before about the late Princess and the disgraced financier's alleged relationship but Wolff claims to be opening Pandora's Box.

Did Jeffrey Epstein and Princess Diana have a relationship?

"Too Famous," features a story about Jeffrey Epstein and how he told Wolff he boasted that he "escorted" Princess Diana "on occasion."

Epstein reportedly knew Diana from his friend Prince Andrew, who he met through his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite currently on trial for involvement in Epstein's alleged sex trafficking ring.

Epstein and Princess Diana allegedly met in the 1990s.

According to Wolff's new book, Prince Andrew said he met Epstein for the first time in 1999 through Maxwell.

Therefore, if Epstein really did tell Wolff he knew Princess Diana, who died in a 1997 Paris car crash, then that means Prince Andrew must have met the financier prior.

Maxwell also contradicted the prince's account of meeting Epstein in court as she denied introducing the two.

To further the evidence that Epstein was in contact with the Royal Family, Andrew's private secretary, Alastair Watson wrote a letter to The Times in an official capacity in March 2011 that suggested the two met in the early 1990s.

Ghislaine Maxwell was once accused of bullying Princess Diana.

Maria Farmer, one of the first women to make a complaint to New York Police against Epstein in 1996, once recounted a story in which Maxwell boasted about hating the Princess of Wales.

She had said, "Ghislaine's like, 'Look, there we made her (Diana) cry, isn't that funny? We hated Diana.' "That's what she said. I was like, 'Oh my god, that's horrible.' They were very mean to her, like abusive, but they thought it was really funny. Very, very sick."

Maxwell is the daughter of the controversial British businessman and former Member Of Parliament, Robert Maxwell, so it is not improbable that she and Princess Diana moved in similar circles.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

However, there doesn't appear to be any known photos of Maxwell or Epstein with Princess Diana — or anything else that would corroberate Wolff's claims.

Prince Andrew is currently being sued in civil courts by Virginia Giuffre, a woman who was allegedly sex trafficked and abused by him when she was an underage Epstein victim.

The Duke of York denies abusing Giuffre and his lawyers attacked the woman's credibility saying she was driven by profit by recruiting young girls for Epstein.

Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers news & entertainment, love & relationships, and internet culture. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.