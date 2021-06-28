Why Some People Think Jeffrey Epstein Was Gay — Theories From John McAfee's Tweets And FBI Records

Jeffrey Epstein’s relationships and sexual proclivities are yet again under scrutiny in the newly released docuseries "Epstein's Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell."

The nature of Epstein’s relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell has long been a subject of debate and the docuseries reveals that even the women who have accused Epstein of sexual assault and Maxwell of being his co-conspirator in sex trafficking were bewildered about the status of their relationship.

Some of the confusion around Epstein’s relationships has given rise to theories about his sexuality with some claiming the disgraced businessman was gay.

Was Jeffrey Epstein gay?

The conspiracy theory that Epstein was gay or bisexual is largely based on unsubstantiated claims, as with many of the theories around the convicted sex offender.

Here are some of the reasons people have come to speculate about Epstein’s sexuality.

Evidence allegedly obtained from Epstein’s FBI file implies he may have been gay.

Notes allegedly taken during the FBI’s investigation into Epstein’s crimes contain a piece of writing that appears to read, “rumor is that J E is gay.”

This from Jeffrey Epstein‘s FBI file released today via @JasonLeopold #FOIA seems to say “rumor that Jeffrey Epstein was gay.” Did he blackmail on this issue? “Be careful what you say on the phone.”https://t.co/CGo0tWBAHA pic.twitter.com/ZXybE8pV8I — Xeni (@xeni) October 18, 2019

The note doesn’t elaborate on the theory, nor does it verify the claim or explain its place in the investigation.

John McAfee claimed Epstein was gay.

Businessman and programmer John McAfee, whose mysterious death in a Barcelona prison cell on June 23 is giving rise to multiple conspiracy theories as well, once stirred rumors that Epstein was gay in 2020 in a tweet.

Epstein was gay. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 9, 2020

McAfee did not offer any explanation about how he came to this conclusion, and it isn't clear if McAfee and Epstein had any personal relationship.

McAfee was known for making outlandish statements online, and was quite vocal about his belief that Epstein did not commit suicide, as was declared by a medical examiner.

I am content in here. I have friends.



The food is good. All is well.



Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) October 15, 2020

McAfee allegedly took his own life in prison while awaiting extradition back to the U.S for tax evasion charges. Similar doubts about how McAfee died are spreading in the aftermath of his passing, fueled in large part by his own Twitter history.

Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: "We're coming for you McAfee! We're going to kill yourself". I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn't. I was whackd. Check my right arm.$WHACKD available only on https://t.co/HdSEYi9krq:) pic.twitter.com/rJ0Vi2Hpjj — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) November 30, 2019

Blogger Xeni Jardin says Epstein was gay and that Ghislaine Maxwell is, too.

In 2021, Xeni Jardin, a web commentator and journalist, added to the suspicion around Epstein’s sexuality by claiming that Maxwell and the controversial businessman were both homosexual.

Jardin claimed sources close to the pair had told her this rumor. The only other evidence she provided was that Epstein’s love of monogrammed robes and Maxwell’s hatred of dresses, which she believes pointed to their sexualities.

My sources are people who were close to them. But, real talk. 1) What straight man walks around Manhattan in monogrammed bathrobes and slippers 2) only a dyke who hates dresses could wear a good dress that badly, that many times. And I do love me some dykes, don’t get it twisted. — Xeni (@xeni) June 4, 2021

This, of course, is based on shallow stereotypes about the link between fashion choices and sexuality.

Her take was widely criticized on social media and, considering what we know about Epstein’s crimes and disturbing sexual preferences, it’s likely inaccurate to take his sense of dress as an indicator of his sexuality rather than an indicator of his other abnormalities.

Epstein is suspected of having a romantic relationship with Leslie Wexner.

Responses to both Jardin and McAfee’s claims included references to former Victoria’s Secret executive, Les Wexner.

Wexner is known to have had ties with Epstein, typically framed as a business relationship or a friendship at most.

However, some suspect the pair may have been in a romantic relationship.

One Reddit user claimed his uncle worked with Epstein and Wexner and was aware of a rumored romantic partnership between them.

Epstein made disturbing remarks about homosexuality.

Prior to his death, Epstein gave a chilling interview with the New York Times in which he attempted to justify his abuse of teenage girls by comparing it to homosexuality.

“[Epstein] said that criminalizing sex with teenage girls was a cultural aberration and that at times in history it was perfectly acceptable. He pointed out that homosexuality had long been considered a crime and was still punishable by death in some parts of the world.”

He also claimed, “everyone has their secrets” while referencing his ability to acquire information and his fellow members of the upper echelon.

The inaccurate parallel between non-consensual sex with minors and same-sex relationships that were once regarded as a “wrong” reflects Epstein’s complete lack of remorse for his actions.

The comments likely better reflect Epstein’s lack of knowledge about homosexuality rather than indicate his own sexuality.

