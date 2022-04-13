Bride Left Bleeding After Groom Throws Entire Cake At Her Face

When cutting cakes at weddings, couples often act out a strange but fun tradition of rubbing a little cake in the other person’s face.

But some couples may take things a little bit too far, such as one groom in a viral TikTok video who really took the cake — literally!

What started as a fun joke that this couple did at their wedding turned into a cake fight. And it didn't end well.

The groom shoved their wedding cake at the bride's face.

TikToker Iris Martinez posted a video of a bride and groom on their wedding day. The video started with the bride and the groom cutting their wedding cake.

However, it seemed the groom had other plans for the cake than just eating it. After cutting a slice out of the cake, the groom shoved it onto the bride’s face.

To reciprocate, the bride did the same by shoving a slice of cake onto his face. The innocent fight soon turned aggressive as the groom picked up an entire cake from the table and threw it at the bride’s face.

The groom shoved the cake with such a force that the bride fell to the ground. When she got up, she was completely covered in the cream of the cake.

It took the bride a few moments to realize that her arm was bleeding.

After falling to the ground, the groom helped her up, however, their cake fight didn't stop there. The groom continued to shove the cake on the bride's face and their cake fight continued for a while.

After both of them calmed down, the bride put a stop to it while noticing that they are making a mess and breaking things. The bride seemed a bit annoyed after noticing how much cake she had on her.

However, she became even more annoyed when she realized that the groom had used the top tier of the cake which would have been their anniversary cake.

After someone pointed it out, the bride realized that her arm was bleeding. She said, “Look what you did, honey. I’m bleeding.”

The groom then replied while looking at the camera, “I’m in trouble.”

The bride’s family members along with the groom then went on to help her clean herself up.

TikTok users left numerous comments stating how that was a bad idea.

One user wrote, “Why any guy would feel the need to dominate and humiliate his brand new wife in front of friends and family is beyond me.”

Many people pointed out the flaws in their relationship and how the groom's actions may raise red flags. Some people were even suggesting that this could be a bad start to their marriage with the possibility of a divorce in the future.

One user commented, “It’s actually documented that couples who do this at their wedding end up divorced.”

Another user commented, “‘I’m in trouble’ instead of ‘are you ok? I’m so sorry!’ When he saw the blood.”

Well, let's hope this bride is more forgiving than the people in these TikTok comments.

Sanika Nalgirkar, M.F.A. is a writer who covers entertainment & news, lifestyle, and pop culture topics.