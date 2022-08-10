Concerned Trump Supporter At Mar-A-Lago Wants To Know Why The FBI Aren’t Investigating Hunter Biden & Hillary Clinton

Former President Donald Trump’s supporters have been flocking to his Mar-A-Lago resort after an FBI raid on the residence.

On Tuesday, agents executed a search warrant at Trump's primary residence as part of an ongoing investigation of which the details are still scarce.

But the raid has only emblazoned Trump's supporters, particularly one woman who told reporters she thinks the FBI is focused on the wrong person.

One concerned Trump supporter thinks FBI should investigate Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden.

Donning an oversized "Make America Great Again" hat, the unidentified woman spoke to reporters outside of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home and gave her opinion on the situation that was unfolding in front of her.

Outside Mar-a-Lago, a concerned citizen wants to know why the FBI isn’t doing anything about Hillary’s emails or Hunter’s laptop. pic.twitter.com/BM3RHRLXuQ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 10, 2022

“The Biden administration and the Democrats are weaponizing the FBI and it has to stop,” she said, shaking her head. “The FBI is not here to weaponize against another person and it never has happened before.”

The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home after authorities believed that the former president and his team had not returned all of the documents or materials that belonged to the American government which was obtained during his presidency, according to a source close to the matter via CNN.

According to NPR, the execution of this search warrant “represents a significant escalation in the investigation that the Department of Justice has been quietly working on for months.”

However, instead of investigating Trump’s business practices and his handling of top-secret government documents, the MAGA hat woman thinks they've got the wrong guy.

“They should go after things that are clearly a violation, meaning the Hunter [Biden] laptop — which they don’t even need to investigate because the laptop is right there, all the evidence is there,” she continues in her interview, “Hillary, all of that is not investigated.”

Her stance is also being echoed by others online who are fiercely defending a man who may have illegally removed confidential national records from the White House.

It’s wrong to weaponize the FBI to go after Trump. They should weaponize them to go after Hunter and Hillary. — David Nelson (@davidnelsonORL) August 10, 2022

She implies that the real reason that Trump is being investigated is because of his potential 2024 presidential candidacy and that “they” are afraid he’s going to win again.

Despite her pleas for the FBI and the Department of Justice to stop their investigation of Trump, details are still emerging about what, if any, action could be taken against the former president.

Also ongoing is the investigation into Hunter Biden's business activities. As for Clinton, an investigation into her use of private emails while in office as the Secretary of State concluded in 2019 with the Department of Justice finding no evidence of deliberate mishandling of classified information by department employees.

These federal investigations hold no ulterior political agenda, it’s just government workers doing their jobs.

