From Trump To Clinton — The Biggest Names In Caught Up In Ghislaine Maxwell & Jeffrey Epstein Investigation

On December 29th, 2021, Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of five of the six charges laid against her for her involvement in the human trafficking of minors alongside her partner, Jeffrey Epstein.

Yesterday, June 28, 2022, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in addition to a $750,000 fine.

Maxwell's sentencing is, so far, the only semblances of justice Epstein's victims have received.

Throughout the case and trial, talk circulated of a list Maxwell kept that named several high-profile people who allegedly paid Maxwell or Epstein to sexually abuse their victims.

The names of these alleged clients have never been disclosed. However, numerous famous names and faces have been linked to the sex trafficking ring due to their association with Epstein.

Here are some of the high-profile men named in the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell investigation.

Prince Andrew

Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre has repeatedly accused Queen Elizabeth II's son of sexually abusing her in Maxwell's London home in 2001, when she was 17, while she was being trafficked by Epstein.

She also alleges Prince Andrew abused her again on Epstein's private island.

Photos of the Prince and Giuffre in Maxwell's London property have been widely circulated but the Royal continuous denied the allegations when they were made public, suggesting the images were edited.

It comes after Prince Andrew has largely withdrawn from public life since reaching a '£12million' out-of-court settlement with his accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre



+ Ms Roberts claimed she was trafficked by Epstein when she was a minor so she could be sexually abused by Andrew pic.twitter.com/2z8VguIAiP — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 29, 2022

In March 2022, Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit taken by Giuffre out of court, paying an undisclosed settlement to his accuser.

Bill Clinton

According to the Daily Mail, via The Independent, Epstein visited the White House 17 times during Clinton’s first term.

Clinton was also reported to have ridden on Epstein’s “Lolita Express,” the plane that was rumored to host sex parties with underage teens and took them to and from his private island, Little Saint James.

According to a statement released by Clinton’s team, the former president was not aware of any of the financier's crimes and only rode on four flights with Epstein in connection to trips for the Clinton Foundation.

Statement on Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/98ha9YYd1l — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) July 8, 2019

Donald Trump

Trump and Epstein, alongside Maxwell, have been photographed together on multiple occasions, partying at Mar-a-Lago as early as 1992.

Trump was once quoted to have called Epstein a “terrific guy,” claiming to have known him for 15 years in 2002 before his arrest in 2019, when he then switched his tune and said that he was “not a fan” of Epstein’s, according to NBC.

There’s a famous quote from a New York Magazine article where Trump reveals that Epstein’s taste in girls falls a little “on the younger side.”

He has never been implicated in any criminal activity involving the financier.

Kevin Spacey

In 2002, Prince Andrew organized a tour for both Maxwell and Spacey to visit the Buckingham Palace.

This is the same time when the famous photo of the two sitting in the Pair of Chairs of Estate in the Buckingham Palace's Throne Room was taken.

“Here are Ghislaine Maxwell and Kevin Spacey sitting on the thrones of Buckingham Palace.” pic.twitter.com/0kvbY5gVxa — Internet Bill Of Rights (@WikiLeaksUS) December 9, 2021

The pair were friends, and while Epstein wasn’t on this specific tour of the Buckingham Palace, Spacey was known to have spent time with him.

Epstein’s longtime pilot, Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr., revealed during testimonies back in November 2021 that Spacey had flown on the Lolita Express several times, confirming the other names on this list and more.

In June 2022, Spacey was charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men. The charges are related to incidents occurring in London between 2005 and 2008 and are not linked to Epstein or Maxwell.

Bill Gates

In 2021, it was revealed that Gates had gone to dinner with Epstein several times for fundraising opportunities in the 2010s.

Addressing their association in an interview last year, Gates called the friendship a "mistake."

“I had several dinners with him hoping that what he said about getting billions of philanthropy for global health through contacts he had might emerge,” Gates said. “When it looked like that wasn’t a real thing that relationship ended.”

“At the time, I didn’t realize that by having those meetings it would be seen as giving him credibility. You’re almost saying, ‘I forgive that type of behavior,’ or something,” Gates said in a Sunday interview with The Times in the UK. “So clearly the way it’s seen, I made a huge mistake not understanding that.”

Flight records reveal that Gates flew on the Lolita Express once back in 2013, but never flew on the private plane again.

Many other people have been connected to Epstein and Maxwell’s crimes, but will likely never see a trial for their alleged involvement.

Famous lawyer Alan Dershowitz was revealed in flight logbooks obtained by Gawker back in 2015, actor Chris Tucker, late astronaut and senator John Glenn, acclaimed violinist Itzhak Perlman, and many more were among the names of the celebrities involved with now-deceased Epstein.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.