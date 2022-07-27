Woman Finds ‘Inheritance Money’ Hidden In Goodwill Handbag Along With A Vengeful Note About Cheating Husband

A woman who purchased a handbag from Goodwill was faced with a moral dilemma after she found what was inside.

Telling her story in a viral TikTok video, the woman explained that she purchased the Coach bag for just $6.99 but found $300 inside.

The Goodwill bag was storing a woman's inheritance and a letter.

TikToker, Lynora Silverman, shared that the bag's owner, Martha, had hatched an unusual plan to pay it forward to whoever was lucky enough to buy her bag.

Silverman read the letter, “I have three children. They will give my things to Goodwill when I die, so I am putting their inheritance inside all my favorite things.”

The bag belonged to the mistress of her husband.

The letter went on as Martha claimed that the Coach bag was given to her by her husband’s girlfriend.

Silverman further read, “Well, actually, I came home early from a visit to my parent's house in Connecticut. She must have left quickly because she forgot her bag and shoes.”

Martha mentioned that she used the bag every day and wondered if her husband knew it belonged to his mistress.

She said that she was giving the bag away because she knew her kids won’t want it and insisted that whoever found the bag should go buy themselves a new Coach bag with the inheritance money.

Silverman ends the video with a chuckle while feeling bad for the kids’ as she lays out the $300 with a comment on the video. The comment read, “Check your mother’s purses before you donate them to Goodwill!”

The TikToker speculates that Martha might still be alive.

The written letter and the inheritance money indicate that Martha may have died and her children would have given her things to the thrift store, but Silverman thought that Martha might still be alive.

She said, “The story sounds to me like she’s still alive. She giving her stuff away while she’s alive.”

Silverman also speculated that Martha could have just put the money in the bag before she died but then questioned why she would do that.

In an effort to find out more about this story, Silverman mentioned that she was going to the thrift store where she bought the bag and ask the staff some questions.

She clarified that she got the bag from Salvation Army but mentioned Goodwill in her prior video as a generic term as the letter also spoke of Goodwill.

The woman encourages people to perform good deeds like Martha.

It is unclear whether Silverman found out anything about Martha but she was inspired to perform a good deed just like her and encouraged others to do the same.

In another video, Silverman mentioned that she just donated a couple of things to Goodwill and that she put $100 in one of the pockets of the jeans she gave away.

She motivated her followers to do similar things while including the hashtag #beamartha in her video.

Sanika Nalgirkar is a News & Entertainment Writer based in Seattle. She has a master's degree in Creative Writing. See more of her writing on her website.