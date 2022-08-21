Woman Learns The Guy She's Dating Was Seeing Someone Else All Because Of A Fake Toenail

If you're going to cheat on a woman — which you should definitely never do by the way — you best believe she's going to find out one way or another.

Woman are better than FBI agents when it comes to catching men out but one girl on TikTok didn't even have to do any digging to catch her cheating boyfriend — he exposed himself by accident instead!

A case of a missing fake toenail led a woman to catch her boyfriend cheating.

A TikTok user named Abby told her story in a video shared to the platform, explaining what she calls an "embarrassing" story of how she found out the guy she was dating was seeing someone else.

As many women do, Abby decided to make herself look her best before she went to spend the night at the man's house. Part of that grooming routine involved putting on fake toenails.

She said, “We've both fallen asleep and I wake up in the night to go to the toilet. When I looked down at my feet, I had a toenail missing.”

She didn't want to wake up with just one toenail on her feet in the morning so, she looked around for it in the dark. After a while of searching around, she found it.

“It was pitch black, looking around the bed, I felt my toenail,” she said.

“I go into the toilet, it was very dark in the toilet and I always carry super glue. I glued that baby back on and went back to sleep.”

She mentioned that it was 4 am, and she was half-asleep so she didn't have any doubts about the toenail not being hers.

The next morning, the woman and her boyfriend woke up and were getting ready to go out for the day. However, the man noticed something about her toenails.

He asked his girlfriend why she had one purple toenail and the rest were white tips. The woman was confused as she didn't remember wearing a purple toenail.

She looked down at her toenails to see one purple toenail and the rest were the set she had applied at home.

She said, “So basically what that results in is ‘you had another [girl] in your bed who wears purple stick-on toenails’. And that's not my toenail!"

The couple never spoke to each other again.

After that discovery, it became clear to her that she was not the only person he was dating. She continued with her story and expressed how disgusted she felt that she had another woman’s toenail on her toe.

TikTok users were shocked after watching the whole video.

Many people mentioned that they didn’t expect the story to turn out that way and also criticized the woman's now ex-boyfriend. They thought it was unhygienic of him to not even clean his room.

One user wrote, "It also means [he] did not change the sheets!"

Another user wrote, "His bed must [have] been crawling which is even more gross."

The woman expressed in the comments section that she also felt highly disgusted, however, she took a thorough shower when she came back home.

Sanika Nalgirkar is a News & Entertainment Writer based in India. She has a master's degree in Creative Writing. See more of her writing on her website.