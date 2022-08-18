Conspiracy Theorists Think Anne Heche Was Murdered Because Of Upcoming Sex Trafficking Film

Anne Heche is the latest celebrity to fall victim to conspiracy theories formulated by people on the internet.

The late actress, who died August 14 after sustaining injuries in a fiery car crash in a residential Mar Vista neighborhood, is now the subject of unsubstantiated speculation as internet users are suggesting that her death is more sinister than it appears.

Theorists believe Anne Heche was murdered.

Online, many have put forward the idea that Heche's death was purposely carried out due to her involvement in an upcoming Lifetime movie that revolves around sex trafficking.

In the film titled “Girl in Room 13,” Heche portrays the mother in search of her daughter, who is a victim of human trafficking. The purpose of the movie is to bring awareness to sex trafficking that still occurs in this day and age.

However, some people have speculated that the movie’s events were inspired by Jeffery Epstein, who was charged with sex trafficking dozens of underage girls in 2019, to which he pleaded not guilty. He was later found dead in his jail cell in August 2019 from a suspected suicide.

People believe that Heche’s involvement in the film didn’t sit well with those in the Epstein circle involved with human trafficking, and they needed a way to keep her quiet.

“Not even a conspiracy theorist but Anne Heche dying in a car accident after filming a movie about sex trafficking is VERY fishy,” one Twitter user shared.

Not even a conspiracy theorist but Anne Heche dying in a car accident after filming a movie about sex trafficking is VERY fishy — Greggo (@Greggs_nBacon) August 12, 2022

“Anne Heche was working on a sex trafficking film and was speaking out. It seems that anyone who exposes the truth suddenly winds up dead,” another user pointed out.

“I have NEVER been a 'conspiracy theorist' but it is impossible, as a critical thinker, to not question the uncanny 'coincidence' of the untimely deaths (accidents, murders, suicides) of just about everyone who dares to expose the truth.”

Anne Heche was working on a sex trafficking film and was speaking out. It seems that anyone who exposes the truth suddenly winds up dead. I have NEVER been a “conspiracy theorist” but it is impossible, as a critical thinker, to not question the uncanny “coincidence” of the — JustShar2 (@Truth4Life88) August 15, 2022

Additionally, many people claimed that Heche’s injuries and crash were not as serious as the media portrayed them to be.

A video captured by news helicopters depicts Heche being wheeled into an ambulance by firefighters on a stretcher.

She is completely wrapped up in a white bag, which some believed to be a body bag. Just before she is loaded into the ambulance, she appears to rip the bag open and sit up abruptly, proving that she was indeed still alive initially after the crash.

Many TikTok conspiracists find the crash site itself and the video of Heche being wheeled away to be suspicious.

“Anne Heche car crash scene, something doesn’t vibe right with me,” TikTok user @cristinabruno1111 shared in a video using footage from the day of the wreck. “There really isn’t much damage or burning on this scene! They made it sound so much worse!” she writes, referring to the charred rubble.

She also claims that Heche does not appear to have burn marks on her body when she sits up.

“She’s clearly trying to escape,” she says.

In a separate video, the same TikTok user claims that Heche had previously been seen “driving frantically” before the accident and stopped at a beauty salon to purchase a red wig before taking off.

“Red wig to disguise herself, they probably knew they were after her documentary she was working on was about child trafficking.”

She also shared that the footage of Heche being wheeled away looked like a “kidnapping.”

“I mean, I’m no conspiracy theorist, but it seems like people in Hollywood that work on sex trafficking films and things like that end up dead. Why?” another TikToker shared in a video.

People in the comments section appeared to agree with her.

“Yes!! I have such a gut feeling her car was tampered with,” one user wrote. “Same thing happened to Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington… they were working on one [sex trafficking film] too,” another user commented.

Despite all of the theories, there is no concrete evidence that Anne Heche was murdered.

A toxicology report found traces of cocaine in her system at the time of the crash, which would explain her erratic driving.

The white bag we see her placed in the video is a protective sheet that is typically used to prevent any further injury to burn victims.

“The last thing anyone with any burn (even a light sunburn) would want or need is bright sunshine on their flesh (or what is left of it)” one user on Reddit points out, debunking the conspiracy that she was being kidnapped.

Additionally, no evidence suggests Heche’s upcoming film revolved around Jeffery Epstein just because the plot involved sex trafficking.

Despite Heche’s tragic death, “Girl in Room 13” is still expected to debut in September.

"We hope that this film moves you and that you are just as inspired as Anne was to help us with our with our mission to stop violence against women,” Lifetime’s head of programming and executive VP, Amy Winter stated during a Television Critics Association press conference panel.

“We're all so dedicated to the cause, stopping violence against women and I again thank Lifetime so much for creating this platform.”

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.