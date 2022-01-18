Jeffrey Epstein Took 8 Young Women On His Trips To See Bill Clinton At The White House, Visitor Log Reveals

According to visitor logs, Jeffrey Epstein brought several girlfriends to the White House when he visited Bill Clinton between 1993 and 1995.

The former financier and sex offender visited Bill Clinton 17 times just within his first term in and seemed to have maintained a close relationship with the former president.

Now, records from DailyMail reveal Epstein was accompanied by eight different women throughout his visits.

Clinton claims he knew “nothing about the terrible crimes” of his supposed friend, Epstein.

White House visitor logs show Jeffrey Epstein brought 8 women to meet Bill Clinton.

The first girlfriend to join him was Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell, who is said to have run Epstein’s Palm Beach home, accompanied Epstein to the White House in March 1993. She would later go on to visit again in September 1993 where the two attended a reception for the White House Historical Association which Epstein donated $10,000 for.

Maxwell then attended another reception in December of the same year.

During Maxwell’s recent sex trafficking trial it was revealed she would massage underage girls on a green fold out massage table. Maxwell was found guilty of recruiting and trafficking young girls for Epstein. She is now awaiting sentencing.

The 8 young women include some who had romantic relationships with Epstein.

Celina Midelfart, 21 at the time, 48 now entered the White House twice on July 28, 1994 with Epstein.

During the visit records show they attended a dinner in the Blue Room of the White House where Clinton gave a lecture and toast.

The dinner was most likely followed by entertainment such as a live band, according to DailyMail.

However, Midelfart’s lawyer denies she ever had a relationship with Epstein — which is contradicted by three witnesses of the Maxwell trial.

“My client's business relation with Epstein was in the period 1994 to 1997 when my client studied at London School of Economics and Stern School of Business respectfully, and ended upon her return to Oslo upon completing her degree.”

Kyrre Eggen continued, “'That business relation ended 25 years ago, and could thus impossibly have any relevance whatsoever to the very serious charges against Maxwell and Epstein, charges that my client had no knowledge about 25 years ago.”

Epstein then went on to visit Clinton again with Eva Andersson-Dubin, 33 at the time and Francis Jardine, believed to be in her 20s on September 26, 1994 at 6:30pm.

Andersson admitted at Maxwell’s trial last month that she had dated Epstein from 1983 to 1991. By 1994 she had married Glenn Dubin who she has three children with.

However, Andersson and Epstein maintained a close relationship and Epstein even became Andersson’s youngest daughter’s godfather.

According to reports the child referred to him as Uncle Jeff.

Francis Jardine, who now goes by Francis Jardine-Deuess first met Epstein in 1994 while she was working as a model in New York.

“He wanted me to develop skills and shared the importance of making the right choices. People around me misinterpreted my relationship with him because he was definitely more way out than the average man's idea of what a woman could be or should be to a man” Jardine-Deuess said.

She continued by saying, “I loved him and grieve for the way his life has turned out. I would have wished I could have expressed myself in a way that might have saved his life.”

Another woman who joined Epstein at the same time as Maxwell was Shelley Gafni. At the time Clinton had already left for a flight to Texas.

The Israeli model with the same name denies ever meeting Epstein and says she has only visited the White House as a tourist.

Two other women who visited with Epstein were Jennifer Garrison and Jennifer Driver.

One of the women came to the White House on Clinton's lunchbreak.

Garrison visited the White House on December 21, 1993 when they arrived at lunchtime and Clinton had a three-hour window.

The visit with Driver occurred in May 1994 when Clinton seemed to have a large amount of time open for lunch — which could leave time for a meeting to occur.

The final woman to go to the White House with Epstein was Lyoubov Orlova who would have been 22 at the time.

According to records, a woman by the name lived in the ‘apartment for models’ in Manhattan described in the notorious Black Book.

They entered at 2:41pm that day when Clinton had down time from 1:45pm and onwards.

These visits would include visitors being given a mini tour and would include seeing the Briefing Room.

Photos of Epstein in the Briefing Room hung in the massage room closet. In the photos by the podium he can be seen standing next to a brunette and blonde women on different dates.

Sydney Taylor is a writer who focuses on News and Entertainment topics.