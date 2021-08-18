Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Tests Positive For Covid-19 After Blaming Spread On Immigrants & Banning Masks In Schools

An opponent of vaccine and mask mandates, Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19.

In July, Abbott issued an executive order that prohibits school districts and local governments from issuing mask or vaccine mandates.

Now, his order may have cost him his health as he battles the virus he failed to control in the state.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19.

“As you may have heard by now, I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Abbott said on Aug. 17, addressing the public in a video message

Super selfish to ban local mask mandates when you've already been vaccinated. What's my 11-year-old supposed to do at public school? Hope for the best? — Anyone (@anyoneallen) August 17, 2021

“I test myself every day,” he said, and today is the first day that I tested positive.”

Abbott went to such great lengths to ban school mask and vaccine mandates, but appears to be doing everything in his power to protect himself.

Gov. Abbott is fully vaccinated despite his vaccine mandate ban.

“Also want you to know that I have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and that may be one reason why I’m really not feeling any symptoms right now,” Abbott confirmed in the video.

Abbott is also receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, despite confirming that he has “no fever, no aches and pains, no other types of symptoms.”

Abbott unveiled a plan last Friday to launch nine monoclonal antibody infusion centers across the state as Texas' intensive care hospital beds fill up.

Gov. Abbott attended a large gathering one day before testing positive for COVID-19.

Abbott received his positive test results a day after he attended a large and unmasked indoor gathering.

On Sunday, August 16, 2021, the Abbott Campaign took to Twitter with a clip of the large indoor gathering that Abbott attended.

Abbott, “is at the Republican Club at Heritage Ranch meeting tonight!” the Twitter post read.

.@GregAbbott_TX is at the Republican Club at Heritage Ranch meeting tonight! pic.twitter.com/oIuabG72lU — Texans for Abbott (@AbbottCampaign) August 17, 2021

Abbott previously blamed immigrants for the spread of the coronavirus.

Last month, Abbott issued another executive order enforcing state troopers to stop vehicles suspected of transporting migrants, “who pose a risk of carrying COVID-19.”

Manoj Govindaiah, director of policy and government affairs at the Texas-based Refugee and Immigrant Center for Educational and Legal Services, came in defense of immigrants.

“Public health officials roundly agree,” he said, “that migrants are not necessarily bringing in COVID in any higher numbers than anyone else.”

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Viruses spread. To insinuate that immigrants are solely responsible for the spread of the coronavirus is “simply shifting blame” as Govindaiah put it.

Anyone can contract COVID-19, and anyone can spread it. To blame solely immigrants on the spread of COVID-19 in Texas is absurd — especially when American citizens have been traveling and contributing to the spread.

Texas is a COVID-19 hotspot.

On Tuesday, the state of Texas reported over 15,000 new COVID-19 cases. Currently, Texas is at a seven-day average of 15,000 cases per day.

Earlier this week, Abbott requested that the Texas Hospital Association “voluntarily postpone” elective medical procedures to provide more ICU beds for COVID-19 patients.

In addition, Texas is bringing in approximately 2,500 out-of-state medical personnel to assist over-worked doctors and nurses who live in the state of Texas.

“This help could not come fast enough,” said Ted Shaw, President of the Texas Hospital Association. “Many hospitals have already idled non-essential services and are diverting patients to extend staffing capability. The hospital industry is losing frontline staff, particularly nurses, to burnout and illness; many have left the profession due to the extreme nature of the work during a relentless pandemic.”

If only more preventative measures were put in place.

When will Abbott start to take the spread of COVID-19 seriously and enforce statewide preventative measures? Has he learned his lessons? Masks on, and fingers crossed...

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture, entertainment, and news for YourTango.