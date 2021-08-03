Investigation Finds Gov. Cuomo Violated State & Federal Law By Groping & Sexually Harassing Colleagues — Why Is He Not In Jail?

New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including current and former government workers, according to an attorney general investigation.

The 165-page report details a disturbing culture of fear and intimidation in Cuomo’s office that enabled “harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment.”

Investigation finds Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed several women.

According to the report, “Governor sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees by, among other things, engaging in unwelcome and non consensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature.”

The report describes “groping,” “kissing” and several other unwanted advances made by Cuomo.

The findings are consistent with allegations that have emerged about Cuomo over the course of the past year from women who once worked in his administration.

In February, Lindsey Boylan was the first of Cuomo’s alleged victims to come forward with accusations that the governor had once asked her to play “strip poker” and kissed her on the lips without her consent.

Days later, Cuomo’s former assistant, Charlotte Bennett, claimed the 63-year-old had made several inappropriate comments including questioning her about sleeping with older men.

In March, an unnamed aide added to the accusations with a claim that Cuomo had once reached under her blouse and groped her chest while they were alone in his Albany mansion.

The report also states that Cuomo retaliated against at least one of the women for going public with her claims.

According to other reports, Cuomo was questioned for 11 hours under oath in relation to the allegations in the investigation.

Cuomo has denied the allegations detailed in the investigation saying, “that is just not who I am.” He also added that an independent report will clear his name.

Will Cuomo be arrested over the sexual harassment allegations?

The report comes amid growing calls for Cuomo’s resignation as he spirals further in political crisis — an undignified fall from grace for a governor who was once the hero of the pandemic.

However, resignation now seems like too soft a punishment in light of the recent allegations. If Cuomo did sexually harass, and possibly even assault, these women, shouldn’t he be arrested?

The word “unlawful” appears in the attorney general’s investigation several times but the report notes that a decision has not been reached about "whether the conduct amounts to or should be the subject of criminal prosecution."

In March, Albany Police Department officials said that they had been notified by New York State Police and the governor’s office about an incident that took place at his mansion.

Details of the incident were not confirmed by the police but they did confirm that an encounter occurred between Cuomo and a female aide that “may have risen “to the level of a crime.”

At the time, police had not yet received a formal complaint from the woman and added that this did not mean a criminal investigation had or would be opened.

Cuomo could be impeached over the alleged sexual misconduct.

The recent allegations also reignited calls to impeach Cuomo. An impeachment probe had already been launched against the governor in mid-March due to the sexual harassment allegations, administration policies on Covid-19 in nursing homes and several other controversial gubernatorial decisions made by Cuomo.

However, the pace of the probe has been criticized. With the conclusion of Attorney General Leititia James’s investigation into the sexual assault claims, and the new fervour to impeach the governor, Cuomo’s days in office could be numbered.

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Catch her covering all things social justice, news, and entertainment. Keep up with her Twitter for more.