Person Leaves Sweet Note For Stranger Explaining Why Her Bumper Sticker Saved Their Life

A woman’s bumper sticker had a significant impact on a stranger as they were walking through a parking lot and noticed it. According to the stranger, the note gave them a much-needed sign they had been searching for in order to keep moving forward.

An estimated 5% of adults worldwide suffer from depression, and the condition can lead to devastating consequences if not properly treated. The coronavirus pandemic only worsened the condition for many people since they could not attend in-person counseling sessions and were confined to their homes for an extended period of time. In 2021, 48,183 people dealing with depression took their own lives.

One individual who struggled with mental health issues during the pandemic is 22-year-old Brooke Lacey from New Zealand.

In hopes of lifting her spirits as well as cheering up other people, Lacey designed customized bumper stickers with motivational messages written on them.

She wound up selling over 600 stickers and left laminated notes near trains, bridges, and large bodies of water in her hometown with encouraging messages, per Daily Mail.

Lacey placed one of her stickers on her own vehicle, which read: “Please don’t take your life today. The world is so much better with you in it, more than you realise. Stay.”

In 2022 when Lacey returned to university, long after she made the bumper stickers, she was returning to her car after class when she discovered a note on her windshield. Assuming that the note was a nasty message left by a stranger berating her over her parking position, she quickly snatched it and shoved it in her pocket.

Lacey did not bother to read the note until hours later. When she did, she was deeply moved by the message on the note, and luckily, it was nothing about her parking skills.

“Your sign saved my life today,” a stranger had written on a paper napkin, referring to Lacey’s bumper sticker.

“I left my house with a plan and asked for a sign, any sign, I was doing the right thing, when I saw your car in the parking lot. Thank you.”

Lacey shared the handwritten note on her now-deactivated Twitter account, along with a heartfelt message to the stranger who had left it for her. “I am so glad whoever you are chose to stay today. You never know who needs this reminder,” she says.

Other people were also positively impacted by Lacey’s bumper sticker.

“I said I wanted to take my life today and then this was the first thing that popped up on my news feed,” one Twitter user commented.

“As a person who is now living with depression since a bad car accident that left me with a bad concussion and some brain damage among neck injuries, back and knee as well, this is such an inspiration,” another user shared. “I never thought of suicide, but seeing this made me smile. Thank you.”

“This made me cry, it’s so beautiful,” another user added. Other people expressed interest in purchasing their own bumper stickers.

We may not realize it, but simple little notes and messages of encouragement, reminding us that we matter, can ultimately change the course of someone’s life who may believe that they don’t.

Giving someone a smile, a word of motivation, or any other gesture that demonstrates compassion towards another person can have a profound, life-changing impact.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call the Suicide and Crisis Hotline at 988, where you will be connected with a trained Crisis Counselor.

