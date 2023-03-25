Why Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Baldwin Once Made A Threat Against Her On Live TV — 'I'd Beat Her'

In a resurfaced interview and clip of "Celebrity Big Brother," Stephen Baldwin once publicly issued a warning to his daughter, model, and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber, if she were to ever go down a certain career path.

Baldwin shares two children, Hailey and Alaia with his wife, Kennya, to whom he's been married since 1990. While the family is notorious for keeping their familial affairs private, especially Hailey's relationship with her father, their bond has now come into question following a concerning threat made on live TV by Baldwin.

Stephen Baldwin made a threat against Hailey Bieber if she were to ever take up a career he didn't agree with.

In a January 2010 interview with The Guardian, Baldwin, who had starred in the seventh season of the British reality series, "Celebrity Big Brother," once explained that he wouldn't be proud if his daughter became a stripper.

When asked by the interviewer what he would do if one of his daughters came out as a lesbian and the other took up a career as an exotic dancer, Baldwin set the record straight that he wouldn't support his child becoming a dancer.

"Jesus or no Jesus, if my kid started working in a strip club, I'd beat her a--," Baldwin declared. "Now, the other question is interesting and culturally relevant. I have two or three very dear friends who are homosexual and they know I'm born again and we have an understanding that we're just not going there…"

That isn't the first time that Baldwin has spoken negatively about his daughters. In a clip from his time on "Celebrity Big Brother" Baldwin posted a hypothetical scenario about what would happen if someone came in and pointed a gun at his daughter.

"If somebody came in with a machine gun and pointed it at my daughter, and said to my daughter, 'Say Jesus doesn't exist,'" Baldwin said in a conversation with the other cast members.

When asked what his daughter would say in response, Baldwin deadpanned, "She'd say, 'Jesus absolutely exists,' and I'd see her in heaven."

There were previous rumors of a rift between Hailey and Stephen over his political views.

During the 2016 Presidential election, Stephen Baldwin expressed his support for former President Donald Trump, which reportedly created a rift between him and Hailey.

Bieber spoke about her relationship with her father in a March 2017 interview with The Times, explaining that his right-leaning political stance had been something she strongly disagreed with, and would the two would often argue about it.

"We didn’t see eye to eye,” she said of her father’s political beliefs. “It was a very big issue for me, but my dad’s still my dad.”

"I would never let politics get in the way of family. It’s over now, and his opinions have changed with how everything’s now unfolding. Every day, the news freaks me out. It’s terrifying.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics.