'Trophy Husband' Discusses Life With 3 Wives Who Go To Work While He Stays Home

These days, there are a million shows out there featuring people in polygamous relationships.

The philosophy of most is "to each his or her own" when judging how others choose to live their lives.

One man is living his best life, with three wives and the ability to stay home while they all work to support him and their children.

Nick Davis is a self-proclaimed 'trophy husband' in a polygamous relationship with three women.

Davis is in a polyamorous relationship with his three wives — Jennifer, Danielle, and April — who all work full-time to support their big family.

The relationship started as a monogamous one when Davis met April fifteen years ago while they were both in college.

The pair married and were together for nine years before bringing Jennifer into the situation.

April claims that having other women in their relationship to tend to the needs of her husband makes her happy.

According to her, “Nick’s a lot to handle. Let’s just say that… in a lot of ways. Nick is a lot to handle in the bed,” she told Seeking Sister Wife.

As a matter of fact, it was her that introduced Jennifer, who was just 19 at the time, to Davis who was 39.

She says she thought the younger woman would be a good fit for the family.

According to Davis, he and his wives don’t all share the same marital bed, but he likes to “snuggle up in the middle” of them at night.

Danielle is new to the relationship, having joined after the family appeared on Seeking Sister Wife in 2022.

Both of his other wives were present at the ceremony when he ‘wed’ Danielle.

Davis says, “Having three wives, knowing that we’ve all solidified our union and brought it together like we have, it’s just unbelievable. I just feel like I’m just living a dream come true.”

His latest addition to the flock, Danielle claims to be the happiest she’s ever been and claims, “I didn’t think happiness like this existed until I found a love like this.”

Davis has a teenage son from a previous relationship and last year, he and Jennifer welcomed their first child together.

The most controversial aspect of the relationship is that Davis is a stay-at-home dad, while all three women work to support their household.

He equates himself to the king on the chessboard, saying he doesn’t have to do much.

People on social media were having fun with the idea that Davis was living this life.

Commenters on The Shade Room’s Instagram page had a field day with the situation, calling it "reparations," with both men and women daydreaming about doing nothing as their three husbands or wives work their fingers to the bone.

Others took issue with Davis labeling himself a “trophy.”

One woman commented, “Nah this man ain't no trophy, he a scrub a-dub-dub.”

For their part, it seems as though the Davises are enjoying the life they’ve set up for themselves.

The three-time husband outwardly appears to be living his best life at the expense of three willing and ready women.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.