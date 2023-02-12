A Mom's Husband Told Her She 'Does Nothing All Day' So She Texted Him A Play-By-Play Of Her Day At Home With Their Baby

Any stay-at-home mothers will tell you that their tasks are demanding and they certainly don’t spend their days doing “nothing.”

Whether it’s cooking, tending to and cleaning up after the children, or school drop-offs and pick-ups, they are always on their feet.

Unfortunately, non- stay at home parents do not understand the demanding responsibilities of stay-at-home mothers.

One woman decided to prove to her husband just how difficult her job was in a series of hilarious photos and text messages.

The stay-at-home mom gave her husband a play-by-play of her daily responsibilities.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed over 1 million times in 24 hours, stay-at-home mother Maisha wanted to give her husband of what her day looks like while he’s at work.

“My husband made a joke that he thinks I sleep all day whilst he’s at work and I’m doing nothing,” Maisha wrote in the text overlay of the video. “So I sent him a play-by-play of what I do in a day.”

The woman includes a screen recording of text messages and photos between her and her husband while he is at work and she is at home minding their infant son, Noah.

Some of the tasks appear to be effortless, including washing and drying bottles, washing the sink, reorganizing the refrigerator, and wiping down table tops.

However, when you add a fussy baby who doesn't nap well into the mix, it can be overwhelming.

Maisha had to jump between doing laundry, changing diapers, feeding the baby, and attempting to get him to nap while cleaning up the messes that were left behind as a result.

She adds that she did not even get a chance to brush her teeth until noon. All of her duties were completed in a span of a couple of hours.

Maisha’s husband got the message, responding with laughing emojis as he realized that his perception of his wife’s daily routine was mistaken.

Other stay-at-home moms related to Maisha.

“This is the level of petty I aspire to,” one mother of five sons commented.

“I’m gonna do this and I’m not gonna respond to a single thing he says to me,” one mother shared.

“I made a 3.5-page play-by-play in the shorthand of what I do with a five-month-old and two-year-old,” another wrote.

It’s true that stay-at-home mothers do more than we think. A recent study discovered that they work the equivalent of two and a half full-time jobs, an average of 14 hours a day.

And considering all of that work goes unpaid — and underappreciated — it's clear that we all need to do better when it comes to recognizing the vital role stay-at-home parents play in society.

Luckily Maisha and her husband are able to find the humor in their situation and, certainly, neither seems to be taking the exchange too seriously but hopefully, Maisha’s husband considers these facts before making assumptions about her day-to-day life!

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.