8 Strict Rules Elon Musk Will Allegedly Make His Twitter Employees Follow

Elon Musk has now officially taken ownership of Twitter and is now in charge of the social media app.

"The bird is freed," Musk tweeted after completing his $44 billion acquisition on October 27, referring to Twitter's bird logo and desire to have the company have fewer limits on content that can be posted.

According to the Washington Post, employees have already started to leave the company and/or been fired following Musk's acquisition.

While the Tesla founder hasn't expanded on his plans for Twitter and how he will accomplish the goals he's previously spoken about, all eyes are now on how he will assimilate with the Twitter employees.

Here are 8 strict rules Elon Musk will now allegedly make his Twitter employees follow.

1. Musk announced he was going to cut 75% of Twitter staff.

According to the Washington Post, Musk previously told investors that he plans to cut Twitter's employees of roughly 7,500 staff members to just over 2,000 as part of his deal to take over the social media company.

Musk later denied the report, telling Twitter Inc. employees that he doesn’t plan to cut 75% of the staff when he takes over the company, according to Bloomberg.

However, the billionaire entrepreneur is still expected to make staff cuts as part of his takeover, though no one will know the exact amount until he decides.

2. He wants Twitter employees to involve him in certain things.

According to a New York Times liveblog of a 45-minute call with Twitter employees, Musk admitted that he isn't quite sure what he wants the company to look like under his leadership.

Though, one thing he stressed was that he particularly wants to be involved in "product" and expects the team of staff members to listen to his input on new features.

One such feature included an "edit tweet" feature that he advocated loudly advocated his support for.

Do you want an edit button? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

3. Employees must spend a set amount of hours in the office.

Musk has made it clear that he wants to adopt similar leadership with how he runs Tesla headquarters to how he approaches Twitter.

In June 2022, according to the New York Times, Musk sent out a company-wide email to Tesla employees, demanding that they must return to the office for in-person work at least 40 hours per week or risk being fired.

Elon to Tesla team: no more remote work pic.twitter.com/aSmZAAOm7G — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) June 1, 2022

"Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers," Musk wrote.

Musk told Twitter employees during the 45-minute call, per the New York Times, that it is “much better if you are on location physically."

4. Musk is against frequent meetings unless it's an emergency.

In a 2018 email sent out to Tesla employees, according to INC., Musk voiced his displeasure with "frequent meetings."

"Get rid of frequent meetings, unless you are dealing with an extremely urgent matter. Meeting frequency should drop rapidly once the urgent matter is resolved," he wrote.

Musk also added two other rules about how he would want meetings to be conducted.

"Please get [rid] of all large meetings, unless you're certain they are providing value to the whole audience, in which case keep them very short."

Musk also added that he'd prefer if employees "walk out of a meeting or drop off a call as soon as it is obvious you aren't adding value. It is not rude to leave, it is rude to make someone stay and waste their time."

5. Musk wants employees to execute orders or "resign immediately."

In leaked emails obtained by CNBC, Musk told employees who didn't execute orders or explain why he was wrong would have to "resign immediately."

In the notice sent out to Tesla managers, Musk detailed three steps they should take when they're sent directions.

He told them to reply and explain why what he said was incorrect since he could occasionally be "plain wrong," to ask for clarification, or to execute the directions because "if none of the above are done, that manager will be asked to resign immediately."

6. Employees aren't allowed to use "jargon" while working for Musk.

In a letter sent out to Musk's employees from him, per CNBC, the billionaire detailed strict productivity guidelines.

For one of the rules, Musk demanded that his employees don't use "jargon" or "nonsense words" while working.

"Don’t use acronyms or nonsense words for objects, software, or processes at Tesla," he wrote. "In general, anything that requires an explanation inhibits communication. We don’t want people to have to memorize a glossary just to function at Tesla.”

7. Employees are required to follow logic if the rules are deemed unnecessary.

Per the productivity rules Musk sent out to his employees, per CNBC, he alerted his employees to make sure that they are following logic and "common sense."

"In general, always pick common sense as your guide. If following a ‘company rule’ is obviously ridiculous in a particular situation, such that it would make for a great Dilbert cartoon, then the rule should change," he told staff members.

8. Musk won't tolerate employees leaking information to the press.

According to India Times, Musk revealed what happened after he found out a Tesla employee was leaking all of the company's secrets to the press during the 2008 recession.

How Tesla caught the employee who was leaking confidential information to the press in 2008.



Really clever pic.twitter.com/5cSw2vKj81 — Tanay Jaipuria (@tanayj) October 13, 2022

"That is quite an interesting story. We sent what appeared to be identical emails to all, but each was actually coded with either one or two spaces between sentences, forming a binary structure that identified the leaker," Musk wrote in a tweet.

He then revealed that the employee was promptly fired, writing, "They were invited to further their career elsewhere."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.