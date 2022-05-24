Ricky Gervais & Dave Chappelle's Need To Let Go Of Their Trans-Bashing Comedy

Scathing reviews of comedian Ricky Gervais’s new Netflix special, "SuperNature," are a reflection of the growing frustration with comics who mock minority groups for cheap laughs.

Across the internet, those who watched the special are sharing mixed reactions with many tired of the same old jokes that just aren’t funny.

Gervais seems to have hopped into the culture war alongside Dave Chappelle by offending the LGBT+ community, as is becoming the standard for comedians trying to stay relevant.

Ricky Gervais and Dave Chapelle are continuing a tired trend of transphobic jokes.

All over Twitter, the 60-year-old comedian is being attacked by LGBT+ community members and allies alike who were offended over the jokes that were made in his new Netflix special.

Ricky Gervais doing a set on trans folks.

How daring. How novel. How heroic!



Comedy that really makes you think!

Made me think of a man called Barry who sits in a pub in Hyde sipping a John Smiths all day, reading the Mail, making similar gags and complaining about immigrants. — Paul Husband (@PaulHusband_) May 24, 2022

Just as quickly, it seems, far-right-wing supporters have jumped to his aid, labeling those offended as “snowflakes” or doubling down on the jokes that Gervais made — exposing their archaic belief system for the world to see.

Surprise, @RickyGervais' new comedy special is receiving backlash for offending people. Ricky Gervais put it best, "Just because you're offended, doesn't mean you're right." — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) May 24, 2022

However, considering the timing of things like Chappelle’s backlash for making trans jokes, this move by Gervais was calculated and meant to offend in order to draw controversy and as a result, more publicity.

“Oh, women! Not all women, I mean the old-fashioned ones,” he starts his rant.

If they thought Dave Chappelle was too ‘controversial’ then I look forward to them watching Ricky Gervais: SuperNature pic.twitter.com/0n98O2uh05 — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) May 24, 2022

“The old-fashioned women, the ones with wombs,” he says. “Those f---ing dinosaurs. I love the new women. They’re great, aren’t they? The new ones we’ve been seeing lately. The ones with beards and c--ks. They’re as good as gold, I love them.”

Seemingly fueled by the crowd that must’ve been paid to laugh at his incessant mocking, Gervais continued onward to joke about a controversial topic: trans women in bathrooms.

Ricky Gervais has a new stand up show out on Netflix today.



5 minutes in and he’s making jokes about trans women attacking & raping people in public bathrooms. To him we exist only as a punchline, a threat, something less than human. — Esme (@discount_Ripley) May 24, 2022

“And now the old-fashioned ones say, ‘Oh, they want to use our toilets.’ ‘Why shouldn’t they use your toilets?’ ‘For ladies!’ ‘They are ladies — look at their pronouns! What about this person isn’t a lady?’,” he mocks.

“‘Well, his penis.’ ‘Her penis, you f---ing bigot!’ ‘What if he rapes me?’ ‘What if she rapes you, you f---ing TERF w---e?',” he continues his conversation with himself, referencing the term Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist (TERF).

If there’s something that comedians seem to love doing, it’s offending vulnerable people.

Comedy can be controversial, but that doesn't mean there shouldn't be lines we don't cross.

And if we're going to draw a line in the sand, protecting minorities might be a good place to start.

Chappelle and Gervais's jokes about the LGBT+ community aren't examples of comedic genius that needs to be preserved, the jokes are just outright cruel.

The trans community doesn’t deserve the constant targeting from “comedians” that promote a very dangerous hatred towards these groups.

“You can’t predict what will be offensive in the future,” Gervais said minutes later, continuing his abhorrent consumption of low-hanging fruit. “You don’t know who the dominant mob will be.”

“Like, the worst thing you can say today — get you canceled on Twitter, death threats — the worst thing you can say today is, ‘Women don’t have [male genitalia],’ right?” he asks the crowd.

“Now, no one saw that coming. You won’t find a ten-year-old tweet of someone saying, ‘Women don’t have [male genitalia].’ You know why? We didn’t think we f---ing had to!”

The crowd laughs along with the bigotry until nearing the end when he finally issues the disclaimer that he was really an ally all along, before delivering the lame punchline which is a crass joke about gender-affirming surgery.

“Full disclosure: In real life of course I support trans rights. I support all human rights, and trans rights are human rights,” he says. “Live your best life. Use your preferred pronouns. Be the gender that you feel that you are. But meet me halfway, ladies: Lose the c--k. That’s all I’m saying.”

The lowbrow mindlessly laughs along as the people of Twitter deliver Gervais another win for getting offended by his vain attempts at remaining a relevant comedian.

There are plenty of comedians capable of making hilarious jokes and stand-up performances without offending minorities and being a bigot, so why can’t he?

It’s simply too easy for him to do, and he’s getting exactly what he wants by continuing this seemingly never-ending trend of “offensive” humor and jokes about the trans community at their expense.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.