Dave Chappelle Says He Will Stop Making Anti-LGBTQ Jokes After Suicide Of Trans Friend Daphne Dorman

Dave Chappelle used his recent stand-up special to address years of criticism he's faced for transphobic and anti-LGBTQ "jokes."

At the end of "The Closer," the comedian shared the story of Daphne Dorman, a transgender woman whom he befriended shortly before her suicide in 2019.

Now, Chappelle says he's putting his LGBTQ jokes to rest — albeit after serving up a controversial, offensive and arguably homophobic segment.

Who is Daphne Dorman?

Dorman lived in San Francisco and is best known for getting a shoutout by Chapelle in two of his stand-up comedy specials.

Dorman was also a mother and Chappelle revealed that he had established a college-fund for her daughter.

Before she died, she actually opened for Chappelle at one of his shows, writing on Facebook on September 24th, 2019, "Soooo, guess who's opening for Dave Chappelle this Thursday at 10:30 at The Punch Line? It's meeee!"

According to her professional profile, she was a Philadelphia native, who worked for 12 years as a stage and TV actress, including serving as the Director of Operations for The Actors Center of Philadelphia, Director of Information Technology for SCS Global Services in California, and volunteered at the San Francisco LGBT Center.

Daphne Dorman had defended Dave Chappelle from transphobia accusations.

In "The Closer," Chappelle made an arbitrary attempt at defending his history of transphobia by arguing that Dorman loved his jokes.

And — according to her own comments — she did. Chappelle reportedly befriended her after giving her a shoutout in "Sticks and Stones."

Dorman e seemed excited about her name being mentioned in Chappelle's special, even updating her Twitter bio which wrote, "Yep, I’m the Daphne that Dave Chappelle is talking about in Sticks and Stones."

Punching down requires you to consider yourself superior to another group. @DaveChappelle doesn't consider himself better than me in any way. He isn't punching up or punching down. He's punching lines. That's his job and he's a master of his craft. #SticksAndStones #imthatdaphne — Daphne Dorman (@DaphneDorman) August 29, 2019

She also defended Chappelle on Twitter as well amid ongoing backlash for his "jokes" about Caitlyn Jenner and his mocking of trans people.

Dorman took her own life in 2019.

Dorman commit suicide only two months after "Sticks and Stones" was released.

Before Dorman committed suicide, she posted on her Facebook page on Friday, October 11th, "To those of you who are mad at me: please forgive me. To those of you who wonder if you failed me: you didn’t. To those of you feel like I failed you: I did and I’m sorry and I hope you’ll remember me in better times and better light.”

Now, Chappelle has said that he intends to retire his LGBTQ jokes in her honor, “until we are both sure that we are laughing together. I’m telling you, it’s done. I’m done talking about it."

Dave Chappelle's anti-LGBTQ comments are still difficult to forgive.

Ending his LGBTQ jokes should not be mistaken as an apology. Chappelle made the announcement moments after identified himself as a trans-exclusionary radical feminist and stated his belief in gender binaries.

To try and defend himself he uses Dorman as a plug, telling her story and how they were friends and that he recently started a trust fund for Daphne’s daughter’s college education.

But to use the "I have a marginalized friend" excuse to spread hate about that marginalized group has never — and will never — be ok.

