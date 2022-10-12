Fans Are Confused About Why People Hate Karl Lagerfeld After He's Named As The Next Met Gala Theme

The Met Gala, the fashion world's most anticipated night, has declared its theme for 2023. Each year, everyone who's anyone attends this lavish and prestigious event at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, also known as the Met.

"Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" was revealed as the 2023 Met Gala theme, and many people angry, while his fans are confused about the reasons why people seem to hate him.

With over 65 years in the fashion industry, Lagerfeld made a name for himself through his work with Chanel, Fendi, and Chloé until his death in 2019. The German designer, who died at the age of 85, was also known for his controversial opinions on issues such as sexual assault, race, sexual orientation, and weight.

British Actress Jameela Jamil posted her response to the announcement of the Met Gala's controversial theme.

Jamil wrote in her post that Lagerfled “Used his platform in such a distinctly hateful way, mostly towards women, so repeatedly and up until the last years of his life.” She then continued, claiming he lived “showing no remorse, offering no atonement, no apology, no help to groups he attacked... there was no explanation for his cruel outbursts.”

“Sorry, but no. This isn't the 90s. We didn't fight all this s--t just to throw it all away because some white guy made some pretty clothes for people's skinny faves... come on now," Jamil states.

Jamil was not the only one who expressed distaste about Karl Lagerfeld's legacy and controversies.

Here are the three reasons people hate Karl Lagerfeld (and are concerned about him being the theme for the 2023 Met Gala):

Karl Lagerfeld has a history of fatphobic, anti #MeToo movement, and homophobic comments.

1. Karl Lagerfeld liked women to be skinny

Lagerfeld was quite forthright in that he believed runway models should not be over a size US 2.

He said to Focus Magazine in 2009 that “No one wants to see curvy women."

The designer is also quick to point out when celebs are “too heavy” or look “unhealthy” due to their weight.

When asked about Chanel's responsibility to represent more realistic-looking models as opposed to rail-thin ones, Lagerfeld swept the question under the rug and stated that it would be a “bore” and “ridiculous” to do so.

2. The designer expressed a dislike for the MeToo movement

Lagerfeld has been greatly open about his disapproval of the #MeToo movement since it was launched in 2006.

Lagerfeld stated in 2018, “I’m fed up with it (#MeToo) ... What shocks me most in all of this are the starlets who have taken 20 years to remember what happened.”

The labeled "Dinosaur Misogynist" continued to say “If you don’t want your pants pulled about, don’t become a model! Join a nunnery, there’ll always be a place for you in the convent.”

He also allegedly sent flowers to IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn following a sexual assault accusation against him.

Lagerfeld insensitively stated “He [Strauss-Kahn] is really charming. He’s fun, he’s great. He’s a sweet guy — as long as you’re not a woman.”

3. Karl Lagerfeld opposed gay marriage and same sex parenting

As a gay man himself, Lagerfeld expressed some shockingly contradicting opinions about the LQBTQ+ community.

He revealed to Vice back in 2010 that he had quite a distaste for gay marriage.

He stated “In the 60s they all said we had the right to the difference. And now, suddenly, they want a bourgeois life.”

“For me, it’s difficult to imagine,” Lagerfeld continues, “One of the papas at work and the other at home with the baby. How would that be for the baby? I don’t know.”

Annabelle Miller is a writer for YourTango based in Connecticut. She covers news, celebrity gossip, and pop culture topics.