Videos Throughout Prince William's Life Show Alleged Anger Issues That Reportedly Concerned His Family

Prince Harry has all but broken the internet in recent days with the controversial revelations in his memoir "Spare."

Tell-all disclosures about everything from his infamous Nazi Halloween costume to his uncircumcised nether-regions have made his memoir "Spare" a New York Times Best Seller a full week before its January 10 release.

But no story has captured people's attention quite like Harry's claim that his brother Prince William violently attacked him during a 2019 disagreement about Meghan Markle.

The harrowing allegations have struck many as hard to believe.

But Harry's claims have also sparked a resurfacing of photos, videos and comments some believe speak to a history of violence—or at least an abusive temper—on the part of Prince William.

Prince William's history of anger gives weight to his brother's claims.

In his memoir, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry claims Prince William's hatred of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle culminated in a violent physical attack in 2019.

The meeting was intended to address "the whole rolling catastrophe" of the brothers' strained relationship amid the media furor over the Sussexes' departure from the Royal Family.

But things quickly escalated.

Prince Harry claims a "piping hot" William began complaining about Markle being "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," prompting Harry to him of "parrot[ing] the press narrative" about Markle.

The charge sent William into a rage that frightened Harry enough that he left the room, but William followed him around the house and then "came at me."

Harry says his brother "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor," then commanded Harry to fight him, but he refused.

William then left the house, apologizing and asking him not to tell Markle what had happened.

Moments from Prince William's past allegedly him to have a violent temper.

Many of the moments people have cited seem a bit overwrought, like a much-vaunted clip of Prince William repeatedly elbowing his father King Charles II in the head as a child.

He is a bully! Started as a young child and it clearly has continued to escalate. The press label him as always being 'incandescent with rage". No surprise he can't control his temper #PrinceWilliamIsABully pic.twitter.com/Ny1ilEuH0F — Luna (@Luna_moon64) January 5, 2023

The incident seems more like a moment of childhood brattiness or ribbing than actual violence, but many feel it speaks to William's temper, especially given his reputation as bully during his childhood.

Starting at Kindergarten seriously. They called him something like William the Butcher because he was aggressive to the other kids — S Bonnet Well placed source (@sannetje_26) January 5, 2023

William was said to have repeatedly been in trouble as a child for shoving other kids and getting into "playground fights"—so much so his classmates nicknamed him "Billy the Basher."

Others have pointed to more recent incidents, like a photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton arriving at the 2017 Royal Variety Performance that has struck some people as contentious.

Tyler Perry hinted that there is far more damaging things she could have said,but she kept it Classy.

Willy 'Thug' of Wails has always been a Raging Bully. pic.twitter.com/eiNlERG9ds — Maria Brazen Hussy (@marciat42277193) January 5, 2023

While other photos of the couple's arrival show them smiling and laughing, some think the photo shows William berating Middleton, who was pregnant at the time with the couple's youngest child, Prince Louis.

Prince William also has a history of conflicts with the press and paparazzi.

Of course, it's hard to blame him for being angry about being hounded by the press since his mother Princess Diana was killed in a car crash while being chased by paparazzi.

But an incident last year in which he berated a photographer for following him and Princess Kate nonetheless shows the Prince's capacity for anger.

Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles allegedly has found his temper shocking.

Prince William's stepmother is said to have been stunned by her stepson's temper after joining the royal family in 2005

According to author Robert Lacey's 2020 book "Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult," Parker-Bowles confided to family and friends about "earth-shattering rows" between William and then-Prince Charles.

The Queen Consort is said to have been "horrified at the ranting and raving...William had unleashed against her husband in her presence."

Of course, the discourse among Harry, William and Markle's defenders and detractors are so heated and tribal that almost anything can be construed as evidence of their villainy or blamelessness.

But the Royal Family has a reputation for not exactly having the healthiest relationships with each other, let alone their emotions.

Prince Harry's allegations may be explosive and unseemly, but they're not exactly difficult to believe.

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer who covers pop culture, social justice and human interest topics.