7 Strict Rules Kate Middleton & Prince William's Nanny Follows

There are a lot of responsibilities that come with being the Prince and Princess of Wales, and despite the titles, Kate Middleton and Prince William require help with their three children just like any other parent would.

To help care for their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, Kate and William have the help of their trusted nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. Borrallo has been in the Royal household since George was just 8 months old.

She also helped raise Charlotte and Louis while living with the family at their Kensington Palace home, according to PEOPLE. With Borrallo's job comes a few rules set in place by Kate and William to ensure their children are following a strict schedule.

Here are 7 rules Kate Middleton and Prince William have their nanny follow.

1. She is only required to use cloth diapers.

When George, Charlotte, and Louis were just babies, Borrallo was told by Kate and William that she was not allowed to use the standard disposable diapers, and to have cloth ones instead, according to The Richest.

However, before the birth of George in 2013, ABC News royal contributor Victoria Murphy told the news outlet that William had been the first royal baby to wear disposable diapers, instead of traditional cloth. Murphy predicted that William and Kate would choose the same thing.

"I'd be pretty sure the baby will have disposable diapers rather than cloth ones," Murphy said. "I think it will be ordinary nappies, the ones that most people's babies use."

"That's a sign of the changing times," she added. "I think the royal family will, like any family, adapt with the times."

2. The children have a strict bedtime of 7 PM.

According to The Sun, Louise Heren, author of 'Nanny in a Book,' revealed that the royal children have a “no-nonsense” upbringing in the palace, which includes a strict bedtime of 7 p.m.

The kids' bedtime rule was also brought up again in December 2021 by royal expert Duncan Larcombe who explained, per Romper, why the royal kids weren't with their parents at the Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey that month.

Despite being a kid-friendly event, the timing apparently did not fit into their bedtime schedule; “It was on a school night and they are pretty strict,” Larcombe said. “The children are in a rather strict regime so that might have been the reason.”

3. They are required to have daily play outside.

Per The Sun, Heren explained that being outside is something that George, Charlotte, and Louis do quite often. "There will be lots and lots of outdoor play," Heren said, adding that Borrallo, who is employed by the UK-based Norland nanny agency, is strict about it.

"That’s the one thing you could say Norland are old-fashioned about. Loads of fresh air. Lots of bike rides, playing with their dogs, [and] potentially some gardening. Norland are very into teaching children through play."

4. Their screen time is severely limited to make time for productive activities.

Additionally, Kate "is very strict on screen time" and "won't allow Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis their own devices," royal expert, Kate Nicholl, told Ok! magazine, via Daily Mail.

"The emphasis during this time will be on arts and crafts, painting, and doing things that aren’t screen-orientated. Kate is usually very strict on screen time and keeps it to a minimum."

5. Borrallo is never allowed to physically hit the children.

According to The Express, Borrallo is barred from spanking the royal children, and as a nanny employed by the Norland agency, spanking children is considered an unacceptable form of punishment. Graduates are "warned that any who use physical punishment will be struck off.”

“Maria is firm but she never acts unilaterally with the children on discipline,” a source told The Sun. “Kate and William, along with Maria, are strict with the children but have this magic ability to appear not to be."

"It is a military operation, but you would never guess it because they work ferociously hard on their children’s upbringing and make it seem relaxed and happy for the three of them.”

6. Their nanny is banned from using the word 'kids.'

In an interview with The Mirror, Louise Heren revealed that Borrallo is banned from using the word "kids" around George, Charlotte, and Louis. Instead, she is told the trio should always be referred to as children, or by their names.

"The word ‘kid’ is banned,” Heren told the publication. “It’s a mark of respect for the children as individuals.”

7. Borrallo is advised not to let the children shout at each other or shout at them.

A royal source told The Sun that Kate and William have a strict rule in place for both their children and nanny that involves no shouting at any time.

"There’s no 'naughty step' but there is a 'chat sofa,'" the source explained to the publication, noting that Kate and William prefer to speak with their children if they are acting out instead of shouting at them. They also expect their nanny to follow the same protocol.

“The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William. Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them."

“Shouting is absolutely ‘off limits’ for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal.”

