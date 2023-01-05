Kate Middleton Allegedly Uses Secret Online Accounts To Ask For Advice On Disagreements With Prince William

Kate Middleton may live an extravagant lifestyle as the Princess of Wales, but it seems she might be like every other mom out there — and turns to the internet for parenting tips.

Middleton, who shares three children with Prince William, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, allegedly uses popular parenting blogs to search for solutions when it comes to disagreements she has with William.

Kate Middleton allegedly uses Mumsnet and other forums for parenting advice.

In July 2018, a source claimed that Middleton has registered under an anonymous name on several mommy online forums to swap stories with fellow mothers.

“Kate has turned to websites like Mumsnet and BabyCentre for guidance," a source told Heart magazine. "She has adopted an anonymous name, and mainly posts questions about issues she and Prince William disagree on, like watching cartoons before bed."

The source continued, claiming that Middleton has found great advice from using these online forums.

“Using these websites has really helped Kate, although she’d never admit to using the web for advice - the Royal Family tend[s] to ‘just get on with it’ when it comes to raising children."

“But, since mums on the internet generally agree with her point of view and not Will’s, she will go right on posting!”

According to Mirror UK, Prince William even hinted at his wife having secret online accounts.

In February 2017, when Prince William presented a CBE to Mumsnet co-founder Justine Roberts, he joked that Middleton could very well be an anonymous user on the platform.

"We speculated as to whether the Duchess of Cambridge was a Mumsnetter," Roberts said.

While William didn't confirm whether his wife was on the site, he didn't shut down the idea completely, replying, "She may well be."

Middleton has previously opened up about her struggles with motherhood.

While visiting the UK charity Family Action in January 2019, Middleton shared the real challenges of being a mother.

"Everybody experiences the same struggle," Middleton said, via E! News.

While Middleton acknowledged the amount of support she received as a member of the royal family, that support didn't last too long.

"You get a lot of support with the baby years ... particularly in the early days up to the age of about one, but after that, there isn't a huge amount—lots of books to read," she explained.

A volunteer at the charity told E! News that Middleton recognizes "that families have the same pressures and struggles and she's no exception."

"She may have slightly different circumstances to the rest of us but, you know, being a parent is being a parent."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.