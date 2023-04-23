Pregnant Woman Learns Her Stepmom Secretly Put Her Baby Up For Adoption After Running Into A Stranger Who Says She's The Child's 'Grandma'

When a woman who was weeks away from giving birth took a trip to the mall, she was surprised when she was approached by a stranger who introduced herself as her baby’s grandmother.

With no idea who the stranger was or how she was related to her baby, she wound up discovering a major betrayal attempt orchestrated by her stepmother who was trying to organize a secret adoption arrangement behind her back.

The woman shared the twisted tale in a series of TikTok videos that left Internet users with their jaws hanging open.

The woman’s stepmother tried to give up her baby for adoption without asking her

In a TikTok video that has garnered over 12 million views, Deseree Rose reenacted the moment she was approached at the mall by the woman when she was nine months pregnant with her daughter, whom she had no intention of placing for adoption.

As Deseree was strolling through the mall, a woman who introduced herself as Wendy came up to her with some unexpected information. “That is my grandbaby in your belly!” she said to her.

Confused since she had never met the woman before in her life, Deseree asked her if she was related in some way to her boyfriend John, the baby’s father. Instead, Wendy claimed that she was “Scott’s mother.” “You know, Scott and Jerry, the couple that is adopting your baby?” she elaborated.

The expectant mother was perplexed, apologizing to the woman and informing her that she must have her mistaken with someone else since her baby was not up for adoption. However, Wendy was not mistaking Deseree for someone else as she had been told by her hairdresser, Linda, that she was indeed giving her baby up for adoption.

Linda was none other than Deseree’s stepmother who had promised Scott and Jerry that they would be adopting her baby.

When Wendy attempted to give her “grandbaby” a hug, Deseree broke the news to her. “I think you’ve been lied to, this baby is not up for adoption nor has she ever been,” she said.

In a follow-up video, Deseree explained that her stepmother had indeed told Wendy that her son and his partner would be adopting her baby.

“My mother had told this couple that they could adopt my daughter,” she says. “I had no idea about any of this.”

She claims that not once did she express to her stepmother that she wanted to give her baby up for adoption.

“In fact, I told her that I didn’t want to give the baby up for adoption,” she shares.

She describes her stepmother as “very controlling” and is unsure why she decided that her granddaughter would be adopted. She adds that she is no longer on speaking terms with her stepmother.

Interestingly enough, the mall run-in was not the last time Deseree saw Wendy. She reveals that after her daughter was born, she saw her again at a Walmart.

“She came up to us and she was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s my grandbaby!’” Deseree reports.

When she asked her stepmother why she would lie and deceive people, her response was, “Get over it already, it’s not that big of a deal.” At the time, Deseree claims that she was in an “abusive relationship” with her narcissistic parents who completely overlooked the severity of what they had done. Her father defended his wife’s actions.

As for the couple who were under the impression that they would be adopting the baby, Deseree says she does not have much information about their whereabouts or how they reacted to the fact that they were not getting a baby.

“I feel really bad for them,” she admits. “I really hope that they found s child to adopt.”

