Two Sisters Ask Their Stepmom To Adopt Them Using Memory Book — 'After 12 Years Of Love, Our Biggest Dream Came True'

Gabby Ruvulo and her sister Julianna gave their stepmother a Mother’s Day gift she’ll always remember.

On May 9, 2022, the sisters gave their stepmother, Becky, a memory book — but it was on the last page that the true gift was given.

Gabby and Julianna Ruvulo used a memory book to ask their stepmother, Becky, to adopt them on Mother's Day.

The sisters filled an album with photos of the three of them together over the past 12 years, ending the book with a heartfelt note and a very important question. They used the memory book to ask Becky if she would adopt them as her own daughters.

“After 12 years of love, our biggest dream came true,” Gabby captioned her TikTok post of the event. When the sisters asked their stepmom to adopt them, Becky responded, “Really?”

“Is that a yes?” One sister asked, happy tears streaming down her cheeks. “Of course I will!” Becky answered, embracing both of her daughters.

Gabby and Julianna then presented Becky with the official adoption papers. Becky exclaimed, “Get me a pen!”

The National Center on Adoption and Permanency reports that there aren’t comprehensive statistics on total yearly adoptions in the United States. However, the Center reports that of the approximately 135,000 adoptions in the US each year, around 40% are done by stepparents.

In her own version of the post, Becky said adopting Gabby and Julianna was “something she always wanted, but would never say to them. They did this all on their own.”

“They were always mine and now they will be legally, too,” Becky explained. “How lucky I am that they chose me.” In the video, Becky can be seen burying her face in her hands, as though she’s overwhelmed by the sheer emotion of the moment.

“I’ve wanted this for so long,” she says tearfully. “Us, too,” proclaims one of her daughters.

Becky posted the text of the memory book that Gabby and Julianna gave her. In the memory book, the sisters wrote, “There aren’t enough words in the world to thank you for what you’ve done for us."

Gabby and Julianna wrote, 'for the past 12 years, you’ve taught us the true meaning of unconditional love and shown us what a mother’s love should be.'

"You've become our best friend, someone we can depend on and someone we can look up to and strive to be like as we grow. We are beyond grateful for you and everything you do for us day after day. Whether it's a shoulder to cry on or creating a memory that will last a lifetime."

Gabby and Julianna were in the process of creating one such memory, though Becky didn't know it quite yet.

“You are family. You are home. You are the true definition of what a Mother is,” Gabby and Julianna wrote in their note to Becky at the end of the memory book.

“People say you can’t choose your family, but just like everything else, this family is an exception,” the note continued, leading up to the big reveal.

The note ended with the announcement, “With that being said, we have one thing to ask you… Mom, will you adopt us?”

“I will always be your Mom,” Becky captioned her post.

The love that the Ruvulo sisters share for the mom is a true testament to the value of chosen family. Their adoption story is proof that love comes in so many different forms, and all of it is valid.

