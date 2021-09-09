Alex Murdaugh Owns The Knife That Was Used To Slash His Tires Before He Was Shot, Sources Claim

As the Murdaugh family murders case continues to twist and turn, more details are emerging about Alex Murdaugh’s recent shooting.

The prominent South Carolina lawyer was reportedly shot in the head on Saturday afternoon less than three months after his wife, Margaret, and son, Paul, were shot dead at the family’s hunting lodge in Islandton.

Murdaugh had reportedly stopped to investigate a flat tire when he was shot by an unknown assailant. He sustained a superficial head injury but is expected to recover.

Now, as police investigate the shooting and the many theories about the complicated case, they have traced crucial evidence back to Alex Murdaugh himself.

Did Alex Murdaugh slash his own tires?

The knife used to slash Murdaugh’s tires has been traced back to Murdaugh himself, according to “multiple sources familiar with the investigation.”

The sources did not say if they believed Murdaugh slashed his own tire, where the knife was recovered or how they traced it to Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh’s car reportedly had ‘run-flat’ tires.

According to sources, there are several holes in Murdaugh’s flat tire story — not just the holes in his tires.

The lawyer was allegedly changing a tire on the side of a rural Hampton county road when he was shot by a drive-by shooter.

However, his Mercedes-Benz GLS sport utility vehicle was equipped with extended mobility tires that allow it to run on flats, sources claiming to be familiar with the incident say.

These tires allow vehicles to travel up to 50 miles with little or no tire pressure due to the presence of a reinforced sidewall.

These sources also claim the car does not come with a spare tire so there would have been no reason for Murdaugh to attempt to change the flat.

Murdaugh is accused of ‘misappropriating funds’ from his law firm.

Murdaugh’s law firm — which was opened by his great-grandfather — has opened an investigation into funds they claim Murdaugh may have taken.

It is unclear how much money was taken or what it was used for but Murdaugh’s law license has been suspended pending the investigation.

Days after he was shot, Murdaugh announced that he had resigned from the firm and checked himself into rehab for a drug addiction.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were murdered in June.

In June, Alex Murdaugh discovered the bodies of his wife and 22-year-old son at the family’s hunting lodge.

Murdaugh was initially named a person of interest but police say his alibi checked out as he was visiting his father that the time of their murders.

The family are believed to have a long list of potential enemies and are accused of being linked to the deaths of at least three other people — deaths that may have made them targets.

At the time of his death, Paul was facing trial on felony boat-driving charges in connection with a crash that killed a 19-year-old woman in 2019.

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.